Freshman leash the Bulldogs

YOAKUM - Navasota’s freshman football team had a dominant road performance to knock-off the Yoakum Bulldogs 39-14, Thursday, Sept. 23.

The Rattlers (4- 1) struck fast with 19 first-quarter points en route to the win. Javyn Jessie threw for two touchdowns, one to Javarious Steptoe and the other to Markerian Wesley-Stamps. Artavian Rutherford rushed for two touchdowns and Joseph

McNeil ran for one. Alexis Sosa converted one extra-point.

Defensively Ha'Dadrien Struggs had a fumble recovery. Sosa led the defense in tackles with 10.

Navasota plays at Smithville to begin district play Thursday, Oct. 7.