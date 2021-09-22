Warren Warriors (2-1) at Anderson-Shiro Owls (2-2)

12-3A Division II opener Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. Owl Stadium, 1139 Hwy. 90 North, Anderson, 77830

Previous Matchups: 2020: Anderson-Shiro (W) 13-12;

Last Week: Warren 42, Deweyville 22; Anderson-Shiro 28, Trinity 0; 2021: Anderson-Shiro – at Brazos (L) 23-8; vs Somerville (W) 26-20; at Blanco (L) 40-0; vs Trinity (W) 28-0; Warren: vs Evadale (L) 18-13; at West Hardin (W) 25-0; vs Deweyville (W) 42-22;

Key Players: Anderson-Shiro: Karrter Ellis had a huge two touchdown game at running back. Warren: Logan William RB.

Key Matchup: The Owls won the battle in the trenches against Trinity and need to run the ball well again against Warren.

Next Week: New Waverly at Warren Anderson-Shiro at Newton;