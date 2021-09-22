Snook Bluejays (1-3, 1-0) at Iola Bulldogs (0-3)

13-2A Division II matchup Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. Bulldog Stadium, Fort Worth Drive, Iola 77861

Previous Matchups: Iola leads the series 4-3. 2020: Snook (W) 42-14; 2013: Iola (W) 28-25; 2012: Iola (W) 26-0; 2011: Snook (W) 17-14; 2010: Iola (W) 53-7; 1950: Iola (W) 13-0; 1940 Snook (W) 19-0;

Last Week: Hearne 33, Snook 0; Iola Bye; 2021: Snook: vs Kashmere (W) 48-13; at Thorndale (L) 31-6; vs Thrall (L) 49-27; vs Hearne (L) 33-0; Iola: at Thrall (L) 40-6; vs Normangee (L) 51-14; vs Lovelady (L) 15-6;

Key Players: Snook: QB Garrett Lero; Iola: RB Coy Elliott;

Key Matchup: For Iola to have a successful run game they have to win the battle in the trenches.

Next Week: Burton at Snook; Iola at Somerville