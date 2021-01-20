White designated as vocal leader

Just a sophomore, D’Asia White has more responsibility this season for the McMurry University women’s basketball team.

The Anderson-Shiro High School graduate had the most starts last year among the returnees and started the first three games of this season.

Because the team has eight freshmen and two junior transfers, McMurry head women’s basketball coach Brittany Denman-Roes said the team needed a vocal leader.

“She has stepped up to that challenge and is a leader in the locker room on said. “She’s very consistent. She’s very coachable.”

The guard averaged three points and one rebound through the three games. She had a season-high seven points in the final game before the winter break, the type of production the coach knows White has in her.

She attempted 13 field goals, fourth on the squad, but seven fewer than through three games last year. “She’s passed up the opportunities,” Densman-Roes said. “We want her taking those shots.”

White said she has been trying to figure out ways to score and to get more players involved in the scoring attack. “I need to be getting more shots,” she said. “I just have a mentality right now ofpassing to get my teammates open.”

She focused during the off-season on improving her three-point and jump shots. “Get my range up to be able to get it to the goal,” she said.

Football

Iola High graduate Ryan Renick started at tight end for Texas A & M University during the team’s win over University of North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. He made one tackle on a punt return in the first quarter. Renick played in all 10 games and finished with two receptions for 26 yards, including one touchdown.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner atjdanddoc@gmail.com.