White transitioning to point guard

This basketball season has been a change for D’Asia White.

The junior out of Anderson Shiro High School is playing for a new coach, who has introduced a different offensive scheme for McMurry University.

“Last year I played more of a 2 guard,” White said. “Now I’m more of a point guard. We’re kind of short there.”

Her role has shifted, she said. “Trying to get teammates open shots,” she said. “That’s my goal of the game, trying to get assists. I love working those passes to my team and having them knock it down.”

She started nine of the first 10 games, leading the team by playing 28.8 minutes per game, which ranked 10th in the American Southwest Conference as of Dec. 15.

White led the team by averaging 2.6 assists per game, which ranked 14th in the conference. Against Hardin-Simmons and Belhaven, she had a season-high five assists, leading the team in that category in each game.

“D’Asia has been great for us,” McMurry interim head coach Drew Long said. “She has a very high basketball IQ and makes open shots. She’s becoming a better facilitator.”

“She’s starting to get comfortable, knowing when to manipulate the defense to get points for her teammates and for herself,” he said. “She sees the floor well.”

In the games she had five assists, she had her highest scoring totals this season. Averaging 4.6 points, fourth on the squad, White had season highs of 12 points and seven rebounds against Belhaven. She finished with eight points against Hardin-Simmons.

“I’m more confident in my game, by trusting I have the ability to be here,” she said.

She averaged 2.5 rebounds per game, with more than twice as many defensive as offensive. And she ranked second on the team in steals per game, with a season-best three against Hardin-Simmons.

“She’s very good at positioning,” the coach said. “She understands where she needs to be.”

