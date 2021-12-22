Yeguas surge past Panthers

SOMERVILLE – The Somerville Yeguas a pair of 14-point periods to pull past the Richards Panthers 53-46, Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Richards held onto a narrow one-point lead, 26- 25, heading into the half but were outscored 14-7, and 14-13, in the final two periods.

Noah Bay led the Pan thers with 21 points including 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line. He also grabbed 6 rebounds, had 4 assists and 3 steals. Liam Wilson scored 11 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and had 2 steals. Others contributing with scoring included Ryan Wrobleski (5 points), Jayden Tennison (4 points) and Elijah Bay (2 points).

Richards plays Burton Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m.