Grimes County suffers huge losses

The saying “no news is good news” proves to be correct. Our county has suffered tremendously from this virus attacking people and I guess since Glenn Fuqua, my neighbor, and Jim-Bob Trant passed, I want to lock up and stay in my house.

In addition to all the COVID deaths in our country, we have had too much chaos and destruction. I know growing up I was sheltered by my parents and our country was nothing like it is currently. Please keep all these families in your prayers and by all means do your best to stay safe.

On a much better note, Ann Williams sent a message to thank all the people who contributed in any way to the community service projects for the 4-H Sewing and Charm Group of Anderson. They are the group who collected toys for children and they collected items for hygiene bags for the homeless of our county.

The Whitehall Community Center members met last week for their quarterly meeting. As of now, the plan is to try again for the annual birthday bash scheduled for April 24. The plan is to sell BBQ chicken halves and to include a car show, music, drawings for prizes and possibly yen-dors. It has been decided that all these activities can be held outside to follow CDC guidelines. We would enjoy it if you mark your calendars with this date and watch for updates.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Kerrie Karr the sister of Mike Serres, Dennis and Janis Frenzel, Karen Winter and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Jan. 24 - Kaitlynn Clepper, Rhea Courville; Jan. 27 - Carol Waters; Jan. 30 Carla Gerke; Jan. 31- Charles Whatley. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Jan. 21 - Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 - WHCVFD Business meeting, 7 p.m. at station.

Feb. 6 - WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out, at the station.

Feb. 6 - Texas Pickers, 8 am. - 2 p.m., downtown Whitehall.

March 31 - Deadline for the Red, White and Blue Song contest

April 24 - Whitehall Community Center Birthday Bash.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at georgiamolitor2014@gmailcom.