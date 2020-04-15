Kathy recovering from surgery

It appears we will continue our current situation for some time. As some of the people state, especially Mattress Mack, “spend time with your family and pray more.” I am sure most of you believe the same.

The Baptist Church in Navasota sent youth to Kathy Wells to sing for her from her front yard. She appreciated their kindness. Her surgery is still in a “holding” status until after some testing on Monday. Please keep Kathy in your prayers as she still faces a serious surgery that just so happened to coincide with this COVID-19. Her journey with that “C” word has been long and she keeps such a positive Christian attitude. Update: Kathy had her surgery and seems to be doing well.

April Fool’s Day came and went and no one in my house tried to fool me, I’m just saying!

Ms. Pauline is doing well. She misses visiting with the Sonshine Sisters and playing dominoes. She was very upbeat when I talked with her.

My brother-in-law, Mike Cotter lost his mom this week. At 85, she still lived alone in Lewisville (her preference). Once again, here is another family who is unable to celebrate her life with family other than those closest to her. If you would, please add this family to your prayers. Mike has an older brother and a younger sister who both lived in the same area as Mrs. Cotter.

Parrots are birds that are kept in their cages for the most part. Some parrots are taught to talk. Well, I feel like I am a parrot!

I am fortunate to have people call to check on me and see if I am surviving. I also try to call people that are older than me if they need anything. Yes, there are people older than me out there! During these times, mental health is a good reason to check on family members. Drastic changes to active lifestyles of older generations can affect them just as it can cause children at home to become restless. I get tickled at the posts on Facebook about this homeschooling. The other day someone posted that a child called mom from another room to say that he missed the bus and would not be able to come to school.

Take care of yourself and this too shall pass, just like other similar viruses in the past.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on our prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Dorothy Mahaffey, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Leon Gorney, Doug Taylor, Garry Wise, Kathy Cave Wells, Glenn Binder, Pauline Kaspar, Violet Serres, Pastor David Schulze, Jean Fleischhauer, Michelle Guajardo, sister of Billy Robbins, and Alexander Hanna, grandson of Curtis and Darla Kolojaco. Please add these friends to your prayer list.

April 12 – Eugene Nobles; April 20 – Tyler Hertel, Anna Welch; April 21 – Charlie Busse, Lauren Welch; April 24 – Jim & Katie Statham. Congratulations to each of you!

(All events have been cancelled or postponed.)

