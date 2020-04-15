Bedias Homecoming postponed

As we spend our days at home with loved ones, searching too often bare shelves at our local retail stores, or making a quick stop at a favorite eating place for a to go meal, please take the opportunity to offer an encouraging and cheerful word to all within speaking or waving distance, our hearts need that essential uplift, perhaps now, more than any time in recent memory. Thank you to all who remain at their duty stations and to those who are keeping the home fires burning during this season of trial and testing.

This month’s Bedias Women’s Club meeting set for Thursday, April 23, is canceled and our long anticipated Bedias Homecoming celebration set for mid-June is now rescheduled for June 2021.

The Bedias Museum and Library will be closed through April, but a special collection of books will be available on the library steps for Bedias area residents to take home and share with friends and family.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub. com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/Bedias- CivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions. Another useful tool is the bi-monthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is April/ May), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@ gmail.com.

Do you live in a Darrell Hall neighborhood? Want to see improvements to these terrible roadway conditions? Please visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ FixOurDarrellHallRoad to learn about efforts to address these longstanding issues.

Want to know more about our wonderful Bedias Museum and Library programs? Please go to the library page, www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary, pay us a visit soon, and please consider becoming a library volunteer.

We have been offering refreshing and uplifting Christian films at Faith Outreach Christian Center, in Navasota for over two years. Due to health and safety concerns, our next film, “The Jesus Film” will be shared Sunday, May 10, at 5 p.m. (pending further instructions from local and state leaders). Please plan to join us and please encourage your friends and neighbors to attend with you and your family. You can find more information about Faith Outreach on their webpage, www.foccministries. com.

Please go to our page, www.facebook.com/BediasTexasChristianFilmFestival, or www.facebook.com/ FOCC1976, for more information on our programs.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers. Happy birthday to Sue Parks, Phillip Upchurch, Pastor Patty Wehn-Glowski, Ben White and Virginia Shanks. Happy anniversary to John and Betty Stephens, Mary Ann and Hank Hargrave, Jimmy and Diane Cotton and Bob and Susan Williams. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please remember Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears, George Newton, and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Send news to Editor- BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www. facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).