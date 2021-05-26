Request submittal for road repairs Posted in: Columns Congratulations to all Grimes County graduates graduating from high school or college. To receive road repairs in the City of Plantersville, call 713-851-8304, or email khale plantersville@gmail.com. The mayor will come out and look before forwarding a request to the county for repairs. The City of Plantersville does not have funds ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!