Winner number 39 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, May 23. The winner of a Remington 700 ADL, 223 is Mark Boyd of Bryan. The next drawing will take place Sunday, May 30, 2021. The annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Bazaar in Stoneham will be ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!