Seniors looking for quilts

The Grimes County Mobile Food Bank will be open from 10 a.m. till noon at the Expo/Fairgrounds (on FM 3455) Thursday, Feb. 11 in Navasota. Grimes County participants can participate but proof of residence is required. For more information call 936-873-2195 or 936- 825-2637. The pantry closes when all food is distributed.

Winner number 24 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Feb. 7. The winner of a Daniel Defense Delta 5, 308 WIN is Gerald Procter of Bryan. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Grimes County Senior Center is once again looking for quilts to finish for you. A while back I put in the news that if you had quilts started or are ready to be finished to please call the Senior Center and they will be happy to finish them for you. They had an overwhelming response and were so excited but now are finished with all those quilts and are looking for more. Please call the center in Anderson, 936-873-2818 if they can help you or anyone you know in any way with your quilts.

The Anderson Knights of Columbus has two fish fries scheduled during the Lenten season. The first one is set for Friday, Feb. 19 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Plantersville and the second one is set for Friday, Feb. 26 at the KC Hall in Anderson. Serving times will be from 5-7 p.m. The dinner’s cost is $12 per plate which consists of Fried Fish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese. Due to COVID-19, all food will be packaged in take-out containers. Dining tables will be set up with appropriate social distancing for those who want to eat on-site. Please come out and support this K of C Council who supports charities in our area.

This past week has been an emotionally challenging one for our family. Our youngest daughter Ashleigh Krause and her husband Tanner were due with their first child the first week of April. In the last couple of weeks Ashleigh’s blood pressure was out of control and at a very dangerous level. Her doctor admitted her into the hospital for four days to try to level it out with medication and was somewhat successful. But a week later she was back in the hospital and to no avail doctors were unsuccessful in holding it down as her pressure continued to climb. So, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, her team of doctors at Scott & White in College Station made the decision to perform an emergency C-section delivery.

This Mama Bear had a hard time not being able to be with her daughter (who was so scared) in her time of need. So, I rummaged through my rosaries and decided to choose my mother’s favorite one and headed to the hospital parking lot. I had already prayed two rosaries asking God to help the doctors make the right decision. I arrived at the hospital at 5 p.m. and started praying again and had prayed three more rosaries before Tanner texted me and his mom Beth Krause who had joined me a little after 5:30 p.m. At 5:59 p.m. he texted us saying they were rolling her back for delivery. Not too much later we got the text that Case Karl Krause was born 30 weeks along at 6:16 p.m. weighing 2 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 15-1/2” long. Thanks to so, so many for your prayers and to the prayer warriors who put them on prayer chains - mom and baby are doing great. Of course, proud grandparents include Don and Gail Sowell of Anderson and Brian and Beth Krause of Cat Spring.

Happy birthday to those celebrating this week: Feb. 11 – Corban Shead, Azaria Smith and Debby Johnson Wood; Feb. 12 – Lance Lavergne, Lois Finke, Tucker Crabb and Courtney Schoessow; Feb. 13 – Joyce Leiber, Laura Cook, Danny Teston, Jeffrey Trant and Barbara Faughn; Feb. 14 – Jason Westmoreland, Wayne Culpepper, Misty Klawinsky and Allison Garthoff; Feb. 15 – Marie Kitkoski, Carol Sullivan, Jennifer Parrott, Richard Hoffart, Austin Lechinger, Colby Martin and Brenda Godfrey; Feb. 16 – Gavin Szymczak, Karen McDuffie, Bradley Klawinsky and Greg Backhus; and Feb. 17 – Carley Lee, Laura Korenek and Timothy Willett.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Feb. 11 – Adam and Tina Pasket, 65 years; Feb. 14 – Clyde and Cheryl Bachmeyer, 45 years; Feb. 14 – Rick and Donna Lemons, 21 years; Feb. 15 – Brian and Leslie Crabb – seven years; and Feb. 16 – David and Mary Pasket, 13 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.