Welcome back Pastor Morgan

Sunday, Jan. 31 was a special day for Evergreen Baptist Church. On that day Pastor Jeff Morgan was able to return to the pulpit. He was out of commission for several weeks due to coronavirus and pneumonia. It was certainly good to have him back. He delivered the message with no problem. The title of the message was, “why I need to set personal goals.”

The new schedule for Wednesday night services at Evergreen Baptist Church are as follows. There will be a light snack in the fellowship hall at 6:20 p.m. Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will last till 7:30 p.m. Hope anyone interested will make plans to attend, not only Wednesday services but Sunday services as well.

The monthly meeting of Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 was held at their lodge hall in Anderson Monday, Feb. 1, with a good number in attendance. There were visitors present from other lodges as well. A meal of sandwiches, chips and dessert was served by Sue Ellis, wife of the lodge’s Worshipful Master Mike Ellis. A variety of business was discussed and acted upon. One of the items discussed was the lodges scholarship to a deserving senior from Anderson-Shiro in May.

The monthly meeting of the Bedias Masonic Lodge No 651 was held at their lodge hall Tuesday, Feb. 2, with several members and visitors and attendance. Special visitor for the evening was Michael Wayne Simpson, the District Deputy Grand Master of Masonic Lodge of Texas. He brought greetings from the Worshipful Grand Master of Texas. He is also a member of Brazos Union Masonic Lodge No 129 in Bryan. There were also several members of the Masonic Service Team in attendance. It was good to have them and the regular members present. It was announced that a meal of beans and cornbread will be served at the next lodge meeting in March. The Worshipful Master of the lodge is Ozell Covington.

There will soon be two new tombstones at Evergreen Cemetery. Hopefully they will arrive soon.

The monthly meeting of Pyramid Masonic Lodge No 593 will meet in North Zulch Tuesday, Feb. 16. The lodge will meet at 6:30 p.m. Hopefully a meal will be served. All Masons are invited to attend.

Happy birthday this week to: Fen. 7 – Cheryl Lynn Finley, Valorie Alley, Jim Noa; Feb. 8 – Mike Johnson, James Wilson Gray, Lisa Longley; Feb. 9 – Daniel Perkins, Logan McKown; Feb. 11 – Jerry Lynn Dudley, Carol Kay Trant Labay, Bradley Langford; Feb. 13 – D.D. Davis, Gracie Topping Pedretti, Jeffrey Trant, Debbie Barley, Carlton Wheeler Trant Jr., Ella Nora Luch Flynt. Hope your special day was a happy one.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.