Texas Renaissance Festival continuing

Leaves are falling from the trees and I’m not sure if it’s fall or still summer. I think we may be getting an early winter, or it could be one of the signs the Bible speaks about.

Texas Renaissance Festival will be held this year, but everyone will be required to wear a mask. They are following all the rules that CDC and healthcare professionals recommend.

The 4th Annual Millican Texas Hertiage Cookoff will be held from noon Friday, Sept. 25 through 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept 26 at the Millican Community Center and the host is Shawn Dawson Sayers.

Everyone is invited to St. Mary’s Historic Catholic Church’s 126th Annual Homecoming Bazaar Sunday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The layout of the Bazaar will be very different this year - still LOTS of family fun - will all the necessary safety and distancing protocols in place. St. Mary’s is located at 8227 CR 205 in Plantersville. There will be plenty of old-fashioned games, delicious BBQ, raffle, live music, children’s activities, and an online silent auction and live auction with viewing/bidding in two locations. There is plenty of free parking and entry is free. BBQ plates are $10, and presale meals to go and meat by the pound. Please bring cash or check. Auction purchases can be paid with credit cards. More details coming later.

Anderson Baptist Church is having a Blood Drive Sunday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. Contact Traci Richardson, 281-740-2729, and use sponsor code SW10 to pre-register. To sign up online go to: https://tinyurl. com/y7zyejf6. Thanks in advance.

Grimes County VFW Post 4006 will host Tony Jackson Saturday, Nov. 14. The concert will be at 1575 Washington Avenue in Navasota from 6:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Jackson is a veteran who is helping raise funds for other veterans through music.

If you need assistance with food, housing, veteran health services, childcare, employment etc., you can now text 211.

Don’t forget to take the 2020 census if you haven’t already. Completing the census helps with education, healthcare, emergency services, grant money etc. Call 844-330-2020 to complete the census or visit www.2020census.gov.

Online registration is now open for Navasota ISD students. Go to www. navasotaisd.org to enroll. If the student doesn’t have a computer, contact the campus where you will be enrolling to request a paper packet.

USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting applications until Aug. 28, for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program assists farmers and ranchers that have been affected by price declines due to COVID-19. For more information visit www.usda. gov.

Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department is having a raffle fundraiser for a variety of firearms, custom made barbecue pit, 50-inch television and more. Tickets are $10 each and the drawing will be held live on Facebook at noon Saturday, Sept. 12. All guns include a one-year membership at the Renaissance Shooting Club. For more information call 936-894-1199.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is accepting donations for their annual rummage sale back to school event. Drop-offs are accepted Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. or you can bring them to Sunday Mass. Thanks in advance.

Become a volunteer firefighter and help serve your community. The state of Texas needs volunteers. Go online, volunteerfirefighter. org or call 855-865-3473.

Deepest sympathy and prayers to the families of Janice Allen Trant and William Cooper on their loss.

Grimes County continue to pray until something happens, and this virus is gone.

Please have all anniversaries, birthdays and news to me by noon Thursday. If you have any news, please send to 55mapj@gmail.com or call me at 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.