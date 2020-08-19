Chamber welcomes Monty’s Air Compressor

New Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce member, Monty’s Air Compressor, was recognized with an official ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 13. Proprietors Connie and Monty Montgomery took time to explain to their guests the method they use of taking older compressors and making them beautiful and functional once more. Monty’s Air Compressor sells and services new and used compressors for industrial and household use. They are located at 400 N. LaSalle in Navasota. Examiner photo by Erica Grifaldo