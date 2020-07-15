Farmers Market scheduled July 18

Help avoid a COVID-19 blood shortage and donate blood. To find a blood donation site visit www.giveblood. org. Thanks in advance.

Texas Renaissance Festival is looking for actors. They hosted auditions Saturday, July 11 and will also host auditions Saturday, July 18. Masks are required and only 10 are allowed in the auditioning class. Contact Baldwin at producer@texrenfest.com for more information.

Do you think it’s safe to send your children to school this fall? Is it safe for teachers to be in the classroom? School starts back soon, and we don’t have control of the virus. President Trump says he’s going to pressure all governors to start school in August. Texas is on the list with viruses on the rise.

A farmers market hosted by Rockin M Designs, 2758 West SH 105 in Navasota will be held July 18, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A food truck will be available serving iced tea and fresh lemonade.

Kuta’s Watermelon has red and yellow watermelon daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 15680 Highway 105 in Plantersville with prices ranging from $8 to $10.

MidSouth has local groups that can assist members with their bills call 979-846-3723 or 211 for more information.

USDA Farm Service Agency is accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistant Program to provide direct relief to farmers and ranchers affected by COVID-19. For more information visit usda.gov.

Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department is having a raffle fundraiser for a variety of firearms, custom made barbecue pit, 50-inch television and more. Tickets are $10 each and the drawing will be held live on Facebook at noon Saturday, Sept. 12. All guns include a one-year membership at the Renaissance Shooting Club. For more information call 936-894-1199.

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order mandating face coverings be worn in public if you are in a county with 20 or more active cases. A warning is issued for the first offense and $250 fine for the second offense. Take precautions to protect yourself, your neighbors and your friends and family.

Texans can dial 211 (option 6) for information on COVID-19 and local community resources on health care, utilities, food, housing and more. You can also find a testing site.

Commissioner Sid Miller has asked Governor Abbott to specifically remove Texas Wineries and wine tasting room from the list of definitions as bars. He stated nearly 95% of Texas wine is sold through tasting rooms and are a critical part in the rural economy. MidSouth Synergy is

MidSouth Synergy is holding their 80th annual meeting virtually Monday, July 20. You can also enter to win a $500 credit on your bill. Ten names will be drawn.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is accepting donations for their annual rummage sale back to school event. Drop-offs are accepted Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. or you can bring them to Sunday Mass. Thanks in advance.

Become a volunteer firefighter and help serve your community. The state of Texas needs volunteers. Go online, volunteerfirefighter.org or call 855-865-3473.

Grimes County keep praying until something happens and this virus is gone.

Happy birthday to Andrenette Marshall, Hima Sneed, Helen Peterson, Bobbie Sargent, Sincere Wilbert, Tiffany Powell Gray, Derrick Johnson, and RIH Barbara Jackson and Alvin Green.

