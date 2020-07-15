Chad Mallett offers to propose road adoption

The Bedias Civic Club sponsored a wonderful firework show at the civic center on July 4. Thank you to our Mayor Gwen and all others who worked hard to bring us this successful and safe community celebration.

Grimes County Commissioner Chad Mallett wrote back, “If I am interpreting the code correctly, we need to collect data to determine the cost to bring the roads in each (Darrell Hall) subdivision up to county standards. Once the cost is determined Commissioner’s Court will hold a public hearing to discuss the improvements and assessments. A ballot will then be sent to each landowner to vote on the assessment and improvements in each subdivision.”

Do you live in a Darrell Hall neighborhood? Want to see improvements to these terrible roadway conditions? Please visit our Facebook page, www. facebook.com/FixOurDarrellHallRoad to learn about efforts to address these longstanding issues.

The July Bedias Civic Club and Women’s Club meetings are canceled, and the next anticipated club meetings will be in August, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Sharon Shiver, our librarian said, “The heightened threat continues to impact our lives, including canceling or delaying medical care for other conditions. We have enough free books to do two more giveaways in July. We will probably do one later this week since the books are all packaged and ready to load into my car. We will also refill book tubs on the porch at the library. The Bedias Library will remain closed through Aug 4, and we will reevaluate at that time. The last thing we need is to bring this home to our families.”

It is likely many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted through much of July and possibly August. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

Happy birthday to Linnie Stone, Bob Jones, Jim Prater, Sandra Woodruff and Connie Clements. Happy anniversary to Gary and Glenda Westbrook, Robert and Cassie McBride and Bill and Mae Doyle. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer fire fighters and other first responders. Please remember Mackie Bobo-White, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears, George Newton, and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).