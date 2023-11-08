VIVIAN MCDOUGALD 1920 – 2023

Vivian McDougald, of Iola, Texas, peacefully passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Nov. 1, 2023 in her beloved home. She was an amazing 103.

Vivian was born on Oct. 11, 1920, in the same Iola, Texas to Walter and Trannie Mallett. She lost her mom at the early age of 5 which ironically made her a strong lady throughout her amazing life. She bounced around from house to house and family to family between Austin and Iola but ultimately came back to graduate from Iola High School in 1937.

Vivian attended and graduated from Business School in Austin in the years to follow before traveling the United States to work baby pageants. Shortly after that adventure, she came back to Texas to work for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator during World War II.

In 1942, Vivian married the love of her life, C.G. McDougald. They lived in Houston as he worked at the ship channel while she kept her SW Bell job. They worked tirelessly while saving as much as possible to move back to their beloved Iola. They bought 200 acres in 1945 and moved back to their hometown to start a ranching, farming and dairy business.

Vivian’s pride and joy were her three sons Randy, Rick and Roddy. All three were great athletes at Iola High School and graduates of Sam Houston State University and went on to become successful high school football coaches. As a proud mom, Vivian attended quite possibly more games than any parent ever, enthusiastically supporting their teams. Some of her fondest memories were the seventeen years she cheered on her Bulldogs every Friday night with Randy and Roddy coaching their alma mater Iola High to win after win, with Rick often lending a hand.

The family grew and grew with great pride as grandchildren came along for more games to watch, bigger meals to fix and more love to share. Micky, Megan, Mollie, Michaela, Rex and Raven could do no wrong in her eyes, as she was the BEST grandmother for which anyone could ask. Great-grandchildren followed, making her life even more fulfilling. Brooke, Michaela, Collin, Eli, Ovie, Claire & Ava continuously brought smiles to her face.

Vivian was a devout Christian, joining Iola Missionary Baptist Church in 1931 and being a member for an incredible 92 years. She was the church secretary for 35 years, retiring at the early age of 94. Vivian was truly the backbone of the church, playing the piano and organ, singing in the choir or contributing wherever needed.

Vivian had three loves that never wavered: Jesus Christ, Iola Missionary Baptist Church and her family. She was an incredible example of love, patience, faithfulness, generosity and selflessness. She was possibly the best country cook ever and continued to cook until just a few months before her passing. She was the epitome of a perfect wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. In summary, she was the most incredible woman that most of us ever knew. Her presence and precedent will be felt for generations to come.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Trannie Mallett; her husband, C.G. McDougald and her sister, Carmen Mabry.

Vivian’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the preachers of Iola Missionary Baptist Church whom she worked with through the years. Also, a very heartfelt thanks goes out to her many home health nurses who did so much to help keep her comfortable.

Visitation took place at Iola Missionary Baptist Church 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Burial was held at Concord Cemetery following the service.

When asked what message she wanted to send to friends and family at her funeral, she simply said, “You need to know where you are going and trust in Jesus. Also, you better be tough because life isn’t always easy.”

Dear Mom, Grandmother & GG, We love you. You showed us the way, now we just have to follow your incredible example and legacy.

Arrangements were under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.