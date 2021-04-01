Bedias Civic Club hosts Easter Egg hunt

Thank you to Taylor Plumbing of Madisonville for taking care of our broken water pipes last week. We now have both hot and cold running water.

Mayor Gwen shares that a Bedias Homecoming observance is not planned for this year, but perhaps next year will be a go for the quinquennial event.

Sandra and I received our J&J COVID inoculation a couple of weeks ago at the Madisonville St. Joseph Hospital. We trust that all of our friends, neighbors, and readers will take advantage of the opportunity to do likewise.

We are taking note of the announcement from our Governor’s office that mask and occupancy restrictions have been loosened or even dropped in our local businesses and other public gatherings. We urge to use your good judgement and discernment when going out in public and meeting with others outside your immediate households.

It is likely that many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted in the near term. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

The Bedias Museum and Library expects to remain closed for a while longer due to COVID-19 concerns, but Mackie reminds us that free children’s and adult books continue to be available on the front porch of the library at any time. Want to know more about our wonderful library programs? Please go to the library page, www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary or www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary Home and please consider becoming a library volunteer and a financial supporter. And please drop by the library annex to see the interesting artworks and exhibits on display.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions. Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is February/March), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Happy birthday to Sandy Park, Rebecca Brown, Darrell Want, Gregory Casebolt, Martha Reider, Kathy Harris and Sue Parks. Happy anniversary to Harvey and Annette Karber, John and Betty Stephens, Ann and Hank Hargrave and Jimmy and Diane Cotton. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold the Mary Wakefield family in your hearts and prayers on her recent passing. Please hold Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Send news to EditorBUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/Bedias News.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).