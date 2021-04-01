Many attend service for H.B. Trant

Upcoming events in the area include the monthly meetings of the two area Masonic Lodges. The Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No 17 will meet at their lodge hall in Anderson Monday, April 5, beginning at 6 p.m. with a meal and the meeting to follow. The Bedias Masonic Lodge No 652 meeting will be Tuesday, April 6, with a meal at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will follow. All Masons are invited to attend. Members are expected, and visitors are always welcome.

The sunrise service for area churches will be April 4, at the Zion Cemetery beginning at 7 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a breakfast served at Iola Missionary Baptist Church with Evergreen Baptist Church in charge of the meal. Come out and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Hope to see you there.

Evergreen Baptist Church in Keith had an egg hunt and a meal following service Sunday, March 28.

Guess the Iola students are back in school following a week off for Spring Break. I wonder who was happiest, the students or the parents. I am sure everyone had a wonderful time and are ready for several more weeks of school before school ends in May.

Several area residents were on hand to attend the graveside service for H.B. “Bud” Trant which was held in the Allen Family Cemetery in the Piedmont Community. The service was held Saturday, March 20. He was buried beside the grave of his wife, Janice Allen Trant, who passed away last year and his son Jim Bob Allen Trant who died in January. He is survived by his son R.P. Trant and wife Mary, his daughter April Renee Trant Rodriguez and her husband Luis, as well as a brother, two sisters and grandchildren. Remember all of the family in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Iola-North Zulch Chapter of the Eastern Star was held at the Masonic Lodge in North Zulch Monday, March 22, with a good number in attendance. The meeting began with a covered dish meal and was followed by their business meeting in which a variety of business was discussed and acted upon.

Happy birthday this week to the following: March 28 – Robin Trant Johnson, Kevin Simmons; March 29 – McKenzi Caroll Pruett, Kerri Ann Rossen Evans; March 30 – Tony Montoya; March 31 – Matthew Parra, Aaron Tackett, Rebecca Halley, Bailey Espinoza, Audrey Earl Burns McGee; April 1 – Cale Creamer; April 2 – Joshua Crenshaw, Travis Duke, Melissa Perez. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Billy and Laura Patterson, married March 31; Justin and Chantel Lavender Tippy, married March 31, 2001. Join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

If you have any Keith news, call either my cell phone at 936-870-6094 or my house number at 936-394-8273.