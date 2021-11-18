Bedias Civic Club sets December events

The Bedias Civic Club is getting ready to celebrate Christmas in Bedias in a big way. Everything is set for Saturday, Dec. 18, starting with Breakfast with Santa at the Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast, then a Gingerbread House Contest also at the Civic Center at 10:30 a.m. Next is the Bedias Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m., followed by Cookies with Santa back at the Civic Center at 7 p.m. Please go to the Civic Club Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivic-ClubAssoc, for all the updates.

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please consider doing this for yourself, for your family, for your neighbor, for your community.

Please offer your support and comfort to your friends and neighbors, and to the wider Bedias community in these challenging times. And please look for ways we can work together in a safer, more responsible manner so that these next few months do not look so much like the preceding months and that next year will be our bright and shinning future we have come to hope for and expect.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www. FixOurDarrellHallRoad@ Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub. com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/Bedias-CivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Happy birthday to Philip Upchurch, Elizabeth Woodruff, Larry Figley, Frieda Michael, Vicki Bernoski, Joyce Shiflet and Cindy Calkins. Happy anniversary to Josh and Beckie Silcox. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders in your prayers Please hold Chris Stoll, the mechanic at the Bedias Paint Shop, as his wife passed on Saturday, Oct. 2, in your hearts and prayers also the Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr. family, who recently lost his life to a drive by shooting in our little town of Bedias. Please hold Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).