Courthouse Lighting Ceremony Nov. 27

Grimes County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. The event is hosted by Grimes County Animal Rescue. Come out and enjoy this free event, have your photo taken with Santa, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and great food.

The Primary Election is right around the corner, on March 1, 2022. Candidate filing is currently ongoing through Dec. 13. Wishing all candidates well.

Grimes County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss redistricting due to the 2020 Census. Hopefully this will bring additional resources to the area.

Washington on the Brazos will have a Christmas Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Live Oak Visitor Center. There will be handmade items, food, and 30 vendors.

Donate your new or gently used shoes. All types and sizes of shoes are being collected now through Dec. 3. Shoes may be dropped off at the Grimes Health Resource Center, located in the Grimes St. Joseph Hospital, 210 S. Judson Street in Navasota. For more information call, 936-870-4575.

The movie “Overcomer” will be shown free at Rail & Rye on Nov. 18, from 7-9 p.m. Come out and enjoy snacks, good conversation and a movie. Thanks in advance.

The Plantersville Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. All participants will need to sign up and check in the day of the parade at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin and end at Plantersville Fire Department. No parking will be allowed at Plantersville Town Hall. Thanks in advance.

Charm and Sewing 4-H club has several ongoing projects and need donations from people in the county. They need quilts, afghans and blankets. They are also making care packages for the homeless. In addition, they have several drives including a pajama drive, sock drive and Toys for Tots drive. Call Audrie Busa or Cindy Gardovsky for more information, 979-777-0856.

For the hygiene care packages for the homeless, some items needed are travel sized shampoo/conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant and quart size zipped baggies. Any questions contact Ann Mitchell @dcowgirl2008@aol.com. One hundred are needed each month.

Charm & Sewing 4-H is collecting food for the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Citizens State Bank, 9109 TX-90 in Navasota. Non-perishable items only! Contact Nehemiah Banner, 979-422-5381 or email @homeschooling. is.love@gmail.com to drop off cereals.

The Pajamas Drive benefits the children of Brazos Valley. Donate from Nov. 1 to Jan. 24, 2022. A pair of new pajamas will help keep a child warm this winter. Contact Bruce McDonald, 936-355-4667/832-208- 8577 or email bmcdonald832@gmail.com.

A sock drive is being held Nov. 1 to Dec. 14, to benefit senior citizens of the County. Donate a new package or pair of socks for either a man or woman. Contact Sincere Banner, 979-422-5381 or email homeschooling.is.love@gmail. com to arrange drop off.

The toy drive is held Nov. 1 to Dec. 10. Please donate a new or gently used unwrapped toy suitable for a girl or boy from 3 months to 17 years old. Arrange drop off toys with Kayline McBride/Kimberly McBride, 979-422-0314 or email krssearcy@msn.com. The drop off location is TX A&M Agrilife Extension Services Grimes County Office, 203 Veterans Memorial, Navasota. Call 936-873- 3907 for more info. Thanks in advance for all donations.

Join us at the Annual Plantersville - Stoneham Bunch 20 Guns for 20 Bucks ribeye steak dinner and gun raffle Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. There will be a steak dinner, auction, live bucket drawings, card games, refreshments, and more. All proceeds benefit the youth of Grimes County. Entry tickets are $20 and include a ribeye steak dinner.

Happy birthday to Edna Green, Lester Uderwood, Belinda Thomas, Wanda Shuler-Creeks, and a Heavenly birthday to Ever Mae Short. Happy birthday and anniversary to all in the month of November.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

Please have all news/ birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.