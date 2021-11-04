Bedias Community supports Stoll and Williams families

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please consider doing this for yourself, for your family, for your neighbor, and for your community.

The evening of Oct. 14 was a tragic day for Bedias and for the family of Anthony Williams Jr. Anthony was shot and killed by an as of yet unknown person or persons near Leon and Sycamore St. in our little town of Bedias.

Anthony was active in the community including working at the Dollar General store in Bedias and volunteering with the Grimes County Food Bank as well as taking leadership positions in his Navasota High School service clubs.

We need to see updates on this, we need to know that Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is as driven to solve this crime as it was to find the lost child a few weeks ago. We have a wonderfully dedicated law enforcement organization in Grimes County and we now look to them and the Texas Rangers to step up to the plate and bring those responsible to justice and ensure Anthony has not and will not be forgotten. And that we, as a community, can sleep securely in our beds knowing that our children and other loved ones will not be put at risk by this criminal activity ever again.

Bedias Mayor, Gwen Boullion, is sharing a community outreach for one of our Bedias neighbors. Chris Stoll lost his wife, Crystal Foster-Stoll, to COVID in October. Chris has been a mechanic at the Bedias Paint Shop for some time and has done some great work in our community. If you would like to help Chris out with final expenses and help with other items in putting his life back together, please go to https://www. gofundme.com/f/crystal-fosterstoll-memorial, or you can contribute directly to Chris at his cash app, Crs1435. And when you see Chris around town, please let him know you care and offer your support and encouragement.

Please offer your support and comfort to your friends and neighbors, and to the wider Bedias community in these challenging times. And please look for ways we can work together in a safer, more responsible manner so that these next few months do not look so much like the preceding months and that next year will be our bright and shining future we have come to hope for and expect.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHallRoad@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/ BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Happy birthday to Zack Lankford, Ryan Westbrook, Rhonda Fowler, David Callender, Ethan Cutrone, Gary Westbrook and Phyllis Johnson. Happy anniversary to Doug and Lynell Wooderson, Bill and Helen Baldwin and Billy and Debbie Boyd. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer fire fighters and other first responders. Please hold Chris Stoll, the mechanic at the Bedias Paint Shop, as his wife passed on Saturday, Oct. 2, in your hearts and prayers also the Anthony De’Milo Williams, Jr. family, who recently lost his life to a drive by shooting in our little town of Bedias. Please hold Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).