VFW FREE Bingo every Tuesday

First of all, I want to clarify a statement I made regarding the FREE Bingo on Tuesdays at the VFW Post. It appears the new rules do allow for visitors under the age of 18 as long as they are accompanied by an adult or guardian. One of the Post members called and asked that I include this information in my news.

One of the 4-H groups sent me information regarding all the special programs the groups are working on. They are collecting cereal to add to the collection with Mid-South, new or gently blankets for the shelters, socks for seniors in Grimes County, pajamas for needy children of the Brazos Valley and Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is a program the Charm and Sewing Group of Anderson has worked with Grimes VFW Post 4006 on for approximately 4 years now. If you are interested in any of these, I can refer you to the proper place.

The Post is still collecting socks, pull tabs from cans and plastic bottle tops.

Don’t forget about the Veterans Day parade and finish at the Post where you can sign Christmas cards for VA Hospitals and join in the bucket raffle and big raffle that the Auxiliary offers. For the big raffle, we have a fire pit ($300), grill ($200), dental products ($245), Lottery tickets ($85), golf ($120), tickets to Grand Central Station ($125), wine tasting ($100 for 10 people), Yesterday’s ($100), flag, pole, bracket ($100), Certificate to Baylor Lumber ($100), Honey basket ($85-100), Adult beverage basket ($100), wreath, af ghan, gardening items ($65), gift basket from McCoy’s ($75), plus other gift cards for eateries and other goodies. Tickets may be purchased from any auxiliary member or at the Post prior to the raffle beginning at 2 p.m.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Marilyn Frenzel, Lois Bell, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Laura Pursley, Butch Fields, Mary Whatley and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list, as well as all families who have lost members due to this pandemic.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Nov. 7 – Eli Alvarez, Dennis Frenzel, Michael & Brooke Serres; Nov. 9 – Chris Cavanaugh, Cutter Sechelski; Nov. 11 – Stephanie Bauer, Beth McGinty; Nov. 12 – Barbara Courville. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Nov. 6 – Veterans Day Celebration, begins with parade downtown.

Nov. 6 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, begin at 11 a.m. – until sold out.

Nov. 7 – Daylight Savings Time.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day at NJH, 9:15 a.m.

Nov. 18 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

Nov. 18 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home @yahoo.com.