Numerous 4-H charity drives ongoing

Charm and Sewing 4-H club has several ongoing projects and need donations from people in the county. They need quilts, afghans and blankets. They are also making care packages for the homeless. In addition, they have several drives including a pajama drive, sock drive and Toys for Tots drive. Call Audrie Busa or Cindy Gardovsky for more information, 979-777-0856.

For the hygiene care packages for the homeless, some items needed are travel sized shampoo/ conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant and quart size zipped baggies. Any questions contact Ann Mitchell @dcowgirl2008@aol.com. One hundred are needed each month.

Charm & Sewing 4-H is collecting food for the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Mid-South Electric CO-OP, 7625 Hwy 6. Non-perishable items only! Contact Nehemiah Banner, 979-422-5381 or email @homeschooling.is.love @gmail.com to drop off cereals.

The Pajamas Drive benefits the children of Brazos Valley. Donate from Nov. 1 to Jan. 24, 2022. A pair of new pajamas will help keep a child warm this winter. Contact Bruce McDonald, 936-355-4667/832-208- 8577 or email bmcdonald832 @gmail.com.

A sock drive is being held Nov. 1 to Dec. 14, to benefit senior citizens of the County. Donate a new package or pair of socks for either a man or woman. Contact Sincere Banner, 979-422-5381 or email homeschooling.is.love@ gmail.com to arrange drop off.

The toy drive is held Nov. 1 to Dec. 10. Please donate a new or gently used unwrapped toy suitable for a girl or boy from 3 months to 17 years old. Arrange drop off toys with Kayline McBride/Kimberly McBride, 979- 422-0314 or email krssearcy@ msn.com. The drop off location is TX A&M Agrilife Extension Services Grimes County Office, 203 Veterans Memorial, Navasota. Call 936-873-3907 for more info. Thanks in advance for all donations.

Texas Renaissance Festival and Martha’s Bloomers are partnering for an evening meal of High Tea with the Queen’s Court Friday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-8:30pm.

The Navasota City-Wide Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 6. A map of locations will be published in The Examiner Wednesday, Nov. 3, and online at www.navasotatx.gov.

Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce has presale tickets available for the Reds, Wheats and Blues wine/beer walk in historic downtown Navasota on Nov. 13, from 2-6 p.m. Presale tickets are $20 and $25 the day of the event. Purchase tickets at, https://grimes-county-chamberof-commerce.square.site.

The Navasota Farmer’s Market is Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Avenue, in Navasota. Are you worried about Christmas gifts arriving on time? There will be over 30 vendors available, so you can shop for Christmas.

There will be a Chili Cookoff Benefit to honor Baby Noelle Tomkivits Saturday, Nov. 6, at noon at the Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362 in Navasota. The event is free to the public. If you are interested in getting your team in this benefit, text your info to 936-443-6242. Thanks in advance.

Join us at the Annual Plantersville - Stoneham Bunch 20 Guns for 20 Bucks ribeye steak dinner and gun raffle Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. There will be a steak dinner, auction, live bucket drawings, card games, refreshments, and more. All proceeds benefit the youth of Grimes County. Entry tickets are $20 and include a ribeye steak dinner.

St Mary’s will be having its huge annual rummage sale Saturday, Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early bird shopping is 7 a.m. till 9 a.m. There is something for everyone.

For I Will Restore Health to You and Heal You of Your Wounds! Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellowman, our nation is in unity and this virus is gone! Thank God they have a vaccine but keep praying. Prayer changes things!

