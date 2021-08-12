Bedias organizations delay reopening

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please, reconsider doing this for yourself, for your family, for your neighbor and for your community.

Mayor Gwen shares that the Bedias Civic Club won’t resume their monthly potluck at this time. Please go to the civic club Facebook page for updates. She also said because of the surge in COVID, including in our community, the Bedias Women’s Club has canceled their August, September, October and November activities. They will also delay the annual Country Market and Veterans Day Dinner until spring.

The museum board voted to delay opening the Bedias Library and Museum until after Labor Day weekend. Mackie said that the Bedias Library needs a few new volunteers. If you would like to volunteer to help keep the library open and active, please give Mackie a call, 936-355-0642. Please go to www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary.home for more information and updates.

Have you noticed the new building going up on Hwy 90, across from the Dollar General store? It looks like Bedias will be seeing a second dollar store, Family Dollar. What do you think of this, does Bedias need an additional dollar store?

Bedias area organizations are experiencing another COVID setback, please keep an eye out for announcements on the Bedias Civic Center bulletin board and also the bulletin board at the Bedias post office.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHallRoad@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is August/September), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation is appreciated, no matter how small.

Happy birthday to Evelyn Ford, Bobby Isbell, Christine Wallen and Walt Rogers. Happy anniversary to Tammy and Ray Curtis. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold Sandra Woodruff, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Send news to EditorBUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).