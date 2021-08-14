Register for a local 4-H

You know those socalled “robo calls” where the name of a person appears on your phone with a number that could possibly be legit? Well, after the Mother Hubbard calls I received and the one that could have been St. Joseph, I tend to block those numbers. Recently, I received two calls from the same number. As I was about to block that number I realized I had a message. The caller was an acquaintance of mine, but the first name was not what I knew. Returning the call was funny - he said he saw my picture in the paper and thought something had happened to me. In reading the column, he finally saw my number and called. The reason I mention this is that now he calls me the “Obituary Lady.”

Sweet P’s is a very unique small cafe in Plantersville. I met my new friend there for late lunch on Friday. They have all you can eat catfish all day long and it was fried just like my family used to do back in the day. It was very good, but I couldn’t even finish the first plate to ask for more!

The Grimes County Fair Association will hold its Annual Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. in the main hall at the Grimes County Expo. This year there are two officer position’s terms up for election. Officer terms are elected as a three-year commitment. If you are interested in running for an office or have questions concerning running for office, reach out to President Rodney Floyd, 936-825-5995 or any current board member.

One of the 4-H leaders sent me the following information regarding joining any 4-H group: The 4-H year runs from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31. County Extension Staff are expected to keep a record of all 4-H members and volunteers enrolled through 4-H CONNECT. Youth Club Member Participation Fee from Aug. 15 – Oct. 31 is $25. Fee from Nov. 1 to the completion of the 4-H year is $30.

Grimes County 4-H Clubs meeting information

Anderson - 4 p.m., 2nd Sunday at Anderson Fire Department, email debby@fnbanderson.com; Charm & sewing -5:00pm, fourth Sunday at Greater First Baptist Church Cafeteria, email dcowgirl2008@aol. com; Courtney-Whitehall – 6 p.m., second Sunday @ Whitehall Community Center, email courtneywhitehall4h@gmail.com; Iola – 7 p.m., second Sunday at Iola Community Center, email iola4hclub@ gmail.com; Navasota – 6 p.m., first Sunday at the Navasota Annex Building, email navasota4hclub@ gmail.com; Richards – 7 p.m., first Monday at 6897 FM 149 in Anderson, email mwrobleski3@gmail.com; Plantersville – 6 p.m., second Sunday at Relay Station Event Center in Plantersville, email sandrakuta@peoplepc.com; Shooting Sports – 2 p.m., third Sunday at KC hall in Anderson, email ratkinson0601@gotmail.com.

Sixteen members and one visitor were present Monday for the WHCVFD business meeting. Kristen Smith met her meeting requirement and was sworn in. Later this month the electrical work will be done for the added bay. Our September first Saturday will be the weekend of Labor Day so if you need a brisket for that weekend, you can order on our Facebook page or by calling 281-620-3546.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Richard Shimshack, Al Ripper, Chad McMillan, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Aug. 17 – Betty Feldmann; Aug. 18 – Chucky Lawrence, Mike and Judy Cotter; Aug. 19 – Ivo Djambov, Nellie Finke, Rose Wise; Aug. 21 – Taylor Falco, Jonathan Gerke. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Aug. 11 – Salem Ladies Circle.

Aug. 19 – Salem Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m.

Aug. 19 – Grimes VFW Post 4007 and Auxiliary shared meal at 6:30 p.m., business meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. – till sold out, at the station.

Sept. 6 – Labor Day.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.