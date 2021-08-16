Panthers Volleyball begins season

It’s a great day to be a Panther, and our volleyball girls are starting their 2021-2022 season off with a bang! The team boasts a total of 11 girls this season, with impressive height and game experience. The girls began the season with an away scrimmage against Mumford Friday, Aug. 6, with a game following Saturday, Aug. 7 against Kennard/Hudson. They play at Madisonville Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

RISD kicks off their school year with staff in-service Aug. 16, and our first day of school is Aug. 23. Meet the teacher will be Aug. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. and is open for all grades/students, with the RISD school meeting immediately following meet the teacher at 7 p.m. in the RISD cafeteria.

Richards Civic Club meets this week at Haynie’s Store. During the July meeting it was decided the group will begin meeting at 6 p.m. monthly, with a review of the bylaws starting in August as well. The Civic Club will also relocate playground equipment from the original town park in Richards, to the Civic Club building so the Richards VFD will be able to set up an official life flight/helipad location within town. The playground equipment from the original park will be set up once liability insurance can be established for the Civic Club/Community Center location. This weeks Civic Club meeting will address the discussion for an Emergency Services District potentially established for the Richards area. While previous discussions have happened regarding incorporation of the town, an E.S.D. could be a step towards incorporation, as this would establish a support system for our volunteer fire department.

Richards VFD has announced the firewood auction. The group will auction two and a half cords of seasoned and semi split oak firewood. Opening bids start at $500, with bidding open from Aug. 9 till Sept. 6. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the VFD and their need for a tanker. If you want to bid, call 936-851-2211, winners from the auction will have the firewood delivered and unloaded to their address for free!

A baptism celebration lunch was held at Richards United Methodist Church for Sutton Wairfield Walker, the son of Beau and Holly Moriarty – Walker.

Remember Adison Hawethorne in your prayers, and pray for all the teachers and students returning to school.

Upcoming events:

Aug. 19 - 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. RISD Meet the teacher night.

Aug. 19 - 7 p.m. RISD School Board Meeting at RISD Cafeteria.

Aug. 20 - 5 p.m. RISD Volleyball home game vs. Hearne.

Aug. 21 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pop up Shop and School Supply Giveaway at 1575 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Aug. 24 - 5p.m. RISD Volleyball home game vs. Apple Springs

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarrafamily23@gmail.com or on Facebook @www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.