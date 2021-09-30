Bedias VFD Fundraiser Oct. 16

Have you and your family received the COVID inoculation? Please consider doing this for yourself, do this for your family, do this for your neighbor and do this for your community.

What have you and your family missed or forgone in the last 18 months? Officially Grimes County has lost the lives of at least 92 people and about 90 more of our neighbors have been reported as contracting COVID (4,959 total) since we last published the column.

Please offer your support and comfort to your friends and neighbors, and to the wider Bedias community in these challenging times. And please look for ways we can work together in a safer, more responsible manner so that these next few months do not look so much like the preceding months and that next year will be our bright and shinning future we have come to hope for and expect.

We are looking forward to the Bedias Volunteer Fire Department’s annual October fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 16. Like last year the main event will be a raffle for a small herd of cattle valued at $11,500. Tickets are $50 each. Please go to www.Facebook.com/BediasFire, or call

Kari Covington, 936-727-9406 for more information. The BVFD will also feature a 4 p.m. fish fry and several other interesting items are set for the 8 p.m. raffle event, which will be on Facebook live. We greatly anticipate seeing how the event will shine this time around.

The Bedias Library needs a few new volunteers. If you would like to volunteer to help keep the library open and active, please give Mackie a call, 936-355-0642. Please go to www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary.home for more information and updates.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHall-Road@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook. com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/ BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is October/November), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

Happy birthday to Hellene Self, Meagan Ghromley, Ariel Loveday, Amy Michelle, Mark Reider, Kodi Parker, Josie Pickett and the Bedias Museum and Library. Happy anniversary to Frank and Carolyn Davis and Richard and

Jackie Taylor. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold the Gerald Brown and Rodney Poe families in your hearts and prayers on their recent passing. Please hold Sandra Woodruff, Jackie Jones, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and pr ayers.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).