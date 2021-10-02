Please participate in Veterans Day Parade

Fall began on Sept. 22. The weather was cooler but short sleeves were all that you needed to work outside. I took advantage and did some mowing. The wind was a bit rough, but it sure felt good to be outside. Travis saw me mowing so he stopped for a little visit.

Friday was a big day for a few families since Jordan finally asked Kaleigh to marry him. Grandpa Fields had an idea because Jordan had already told him about buying the ring. Many folks said that it was about time but with Kaleigh still in school, they decided to wait until she graduated. I asked if I could be the “grandma flower girl” but that was a hard negative. Jordan said he’d rather have a beer boy.

I really don’t know why I could not walk down the aisle with him! In the event you were unaware, Grimes County is now in a burn ban.

Don’t forget about the first Saturday sandwiches at the WHCVFD on Oct. 2. We generally begin serving around 11 a.m. until we sell out of groceries! We really appreciate all our dedicated customers who come to assist with our fundraising.

Oct. 3, the Ladies Circle of Salem Lutheran will host the fall rally for the churches in our district.

The fire station will be open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30, to welcome all the spooks and goblins as we celebrate Halloween. We will be there until 8 p.m., so come and see us.

The City of Plantersville will hold their Halloween event on Oct. 28, also from 6 to 8 p.m. Don’t get your costume dirty and you can come to both!

Veterans Day falls midweek this year; therefore, the Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary will be hosting their activities Saturday, Nov. 6. The day begins with a parade from Brosig Street through downtown Navasota. We would love to have a big parade. You can register by calling the Post, 936-825- 3666.

After the parade, the Post invites you to come to the Post, enjoy a meal and a cold adult beverage, buy some raffle tickets and visit. The Auxiliary will be selling raffle tickets prior to the event. Once I know all the items, I will let you know.

FREE Bingo is still being held at VFW Post 4006. There have been a few changes; main one being no one under 18 can come. That is sad because we had a few youngsters that had so much fun. Bingo begins at 5:30 p.m. and is usually over around 7:15 p.m. We welcome you to come and join.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Al Ripper, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list, as well as all families who have lost members due to this pandemic.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

Oct. 4 – Hadley Ellis; Oct. 5 – Mike Cotter, Pat & April Landgraf; Oct. 7 – Devyn Falkenbury; Oct. 8 – Jeff Offutt. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

Oct. 2 – WHCVFD BBQ Sandwiches, at Station, 11 a.m.

Oct. 3 – Ladies Circle District meeting, Salem Lutheran.

Oct. 21 – Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. till we quit, at Educ. Bldg.

Oct. 21 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 & Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m. meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting.

Oct. 23 – District 17 VFW meeting, Post 4006.

Oct. 30 – WHCVFD Halloween at the Station, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Deadline for VFW Post 4006 two student contests.

Nov. 6 – Veterans Day Celebration.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.