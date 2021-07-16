Bedias Women’s Club Meets July 22

Mackie shares that the Bedias Library resumed regular hours the first week of July. If you would like to volunteer to help keep the library open and active, please give Mackie a call, 936-355-0642. Please go to www.facebook.com/Bedias Library.home for more information and updates.

The Bedias Women’s Club will meet next Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2 p.m., at the Bedias Civic Center. All area women are invited and encouraged to participate in all women’s club activities.

The Bedias Civic Association is looking to resume regular monthly meetings beginning on the first Tuesday of August. All Bedias area residents are invited and encouraged to participate in all civic club activities. Please go to the civic club Facebook page for updates.

Bedias area organizations are coming back to life, please keep an eye out for announcements on the Bedias Civic Center bulletin board and also the bulletin board at the Bedias post office.

If you have questions about Darrell Hall roadway issues, and especially in Grimes County, please visit our Facebook Page, www.FixOurDarrellHallRoad@Facebook.com, and share your comments, concerns, and suggestions.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivic ClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivic Center, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions.

Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is June/July), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

Happy birthday to Bob Jones, Jim Prater, Sandra Woodruff and Connie Clements. Happy anniversary to Gary and Glenda Westbrook, Robert and Cassie McBride and Bill and Mae Doyle. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please hold Sandra Woodruff, Jackie Jones, Mackie Bobo-White, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).