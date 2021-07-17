Todd Mission VFD Fundraiser Aug. 7

Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department is having their Annual Fundraiser and Raffle on August 7. Raffle tickets are $10, and you can contact Mary Gaudreau, 936-524-0800 for more information. Thanks in advance for your support.

Todd Mission City Council Meeting was held Thursday, July 8, at Todd Mission City Hall. They discussed and approved: allowing RV’s to be used as residences; entering into a retail development agreement with HDL Company; a development agreement between the City of Todd Mission and MGW Development Company; and date time of City Council Meetings.

Brent Beamesderfer is holding a Hunter Education Course Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-5p.m. at the Relay Station in Plantersville. Minimum age is nine years old, and the fee is $15, cash only, due the day of the class. To register for the class, go to www.tpwd.tx-.gov. Each person must have their own email address. Lunch will be served on the premises. Call 281-423- 8450 for more information.

Grimes County Drive-Thru Back to School Supplies Drive will be held Aug. 3, from 10-1 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 FM 3455 Rd, in Navasota. To assure they can assist enough families, pre-registration is required by July 25. Register at www.ticketleap.com.

It’s almost time to renew your cattle brands. All cattle brands in Texas must be renewed beginning Aug. 31, regardless of when it was registered. This also includes horses, sheep, goats, and pigs. Renewal applications will be available online, www.grimescountytexas.gov beginning Aug. 31. Renewal applications won’t be accepted prior to this date. The renewal period is August 31, 2021 to February 28, 2022. During this time, you will be able to send in your renewal application via mail, email, online or in person. Any brand not renewed by March 1, 2022 will become null and void. More detailed information will be sent out in August. If you have any questions, please call the county clerk’s office, 936- 873-4410.

If you have moved within the last 10 years or since you last renewed your brand, the Grimes County Clerk’s office needs your current mailing address, so they can mail out renewal notices in August. Send your updated address information to: County Clerk, PO Box 209, Anderson, Texas 77830 or send an email to countyclerk@grimescounty texas.gov or call 936-873- 4410. Please include your full name, phone number, current mailing address, and brand certificate # (if known). If you have a PO Box, please include that as well.

The 4-H Awards Banquet will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Grimes County Fairgrounds beginning at 5 p.m. Call the Grimes County AgriLife Extension office, 936-873-3907 by July 21 to RSVP.

Goldstar Transit in Navasota is hiring bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year. Starting pay is $17 and includes paid training to obtain a Class B CDL. For more information call 936-825-1813 or visit www. sitecareers.com.

Truevine Gospel Ministries present Youth Creative Thursdays through July 30, from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The event features music, art, games and more. The church is located at 9962 CR 203 in Plantersville. Contact Apostle Greenwood for more information.

A family reunion for the Lewis, Lee and Powell families will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at August Horst Pavilion, 104 Veterans Memorial Drive in Navasota. Contact Marie Lewis, 979-492-7524 or Rev. L.C. Lee, 936-419-8011; Elmary Wells, 936-714-4648; Debra Lewis, 832-814-4722 for more information. Thanks in advance.

The Light House Sober Living has free groceries at the Relay Station Event Center in Plantersville the third Thursday of each month. To qualify you must be a resident of the Plantersville/ Stoneham area, have proof of income, and identification is required. Volunteers are needed, and masks are required while loading. Thanks in advance.

Attention Navasota ISD parents, if your child is planning on riding the bus for the 2021-2022 school year, you must register your child. You can register at navasotaisd.org and select quick links, choose student bus rider registration. All students new or returning must have a completed registration to be assigned a route.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.