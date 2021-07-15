Children return from church camp

The Fourth of July was celebrated with a large celebration at the Iola Community Center Sunday evening. Hotdogs, watermelon and other goodies were served to a large group of Iola citizens. The food was good, and the fireworks were enjoyed after dark. At least 100 people attended. It is not often the holiday falls on a Sunday. Last year there was not a celebration because of coronavirus.

The family of Bob and Tina Templeton celebrated the Fourth of July a day early with a family gathering at their home with fried fish and homemade ice cream. A large number attended and enjoyed the good eats. The birthday of Bob Templeton Sr., who passed away several years ago, was also celebrated. His widow, June Templeton, is still living and among those present.

There was a large gathering for the funeral of Bobby Pointer, a graduate of Iola High School, at Iola Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday, July 6, with over 300 family members and friends present. Pointer was born March 29, 1995 and died June 30, 2021. He is the son of Glenn “Moon” and Belinda McKinney Pointer. He is survived by his wife Haley, daughter Abigail, his parents and many other family members and friends. His service was officiated by Rev. Dale Evans and burial was in the Pankey Cemetery, where other family members are buried. Following the service, the family was served a meal in the church fellowship hall. Do remember all of them in your prayers.

The children at Evergreen Baptist Church finished two weeks of church camp at Piney Woods Camp. Younger children attended the first week and teens attended week two. They had a wonderful time. The church’s pastor, Rev. Jeff Morgan, attended both weeks. I am sure he is worn out after two weeks of camp.

The monthly meeting of the Orphans Friend Masonic Lodge No. 17 was held at their lodge hall in Anderson Monday, July 5, with a good number of members and visitors present. The covered dish meal was enjoyed by all. During the meeting the lodge’s secretary, Brother David Moore, who is retiring, was given a plaque thanking him for his many years of service. He has certainly done a fine job and will be missed. God bless him.

The Enon Missionary Baptist Church will host a revival Thursday, July 22 through Saturday, July 24. Services will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be ice cream and finger foods served Saturday. All are invited to attend. Hope to see you there.

Happy birthday this week to the following: July 11 – Elijah David Topping, Pearl Steinkueher; July 12 – Nancy Davis, Lacey Murray, Lloyd Fairbanks; July 14 – Thomas Eugene “Ted” Davis, James Ray Trant, Brody Vaughn, April Uptegrove; July 15 – Kason Lynn Trant, Amanda Kennedy, Kortenay Lauter Thompson; July 16 – Jerry Allan Maxwell, Mitchell Eugene Coneley. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Morris and Debra Barney, married July 14, 1990; Robert and Melissa Perez, married July 16. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

