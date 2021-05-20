Buddy Poppie distribution May 29

On the first Monday of the month, the White Hall Community VFD conducts their business meeting. This month’s meeting started with prayer lead by Chaplain, Chad McMillian, and the pledge of allegiance to both flags. The next order of business was the installation of three new members, Jason, Kimberlee and Brett, by President, Michael Serres. It was exciting to count 24 members and one visitor present for our meeting. There were only a few updates and the meeting ended early.

This week our two White Hall seniors, Cullen and Clay, finalized their high school FFA. I can only imagine how they are feeling at this time of their lives. The Navasota baseball team played a bi-district game and won but Cullen could not play with those crutches. Paige had a date with Mayor Charlie since his parents were announcing the baseball games. I enjoy hearing about the students in our community and their activities. Please feel free to let me know if you have information about a student to share.

Another Mother’s Day has come and gone. Carol Serres and Crystal Brak gave each mother a beautiful orange colored rose as they left church on Sunday. My two daughters gave me their rose, so I added them to an arrangement I had from Bean’s confirmation reception.

It was fantastic to see Mrs. Pauline and Kevin in church. This pandemic has affected church attendance, but it is getting much better. We had visitors that included Jim and Earline and my Lyons group for Mother’s Day. Dorothy Holtkamp had her cousins, Wanda and Chris with her for her birthday. I enjoy her having a birthday because she is now older than me again. I love to tease her.

Dorothy and I both had a visitor this week, Bryan Jolley, a Blinn classmate visited with both of us. His visit was a nice surprise except that I did not have makeup on. I probably did not even look like me!

Memorial Day is May 31. This day is a U.S. holiday to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the military. This day started as an event to honor those who had died during the American Civil War. It was inspired by the way people in the southern states honored their dead. The original celebration of Decoration Day took place May 30, 1868. From 1971, Memorial Day has been officially observed on the last Monday in May.

On this day, it is common for people to place flags on the graves of veterans, pass out Buddy Poppies and perhaps flags also. Some people choose to send care packages and cards to veterans. The VFW Post 4006 Auxiliary will be handing out poppies on May 29. Please understand that we are not selling them. If anyone chooses to donate, these monies are placed in a relief fund to assist current veterans in need.

Kimberlee was my ride on Thursday and she was also my instructor. She taught me to make crocheted caps on her little machine. Thanks again, Kimberlee for a fun day.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Debra Finke, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna.