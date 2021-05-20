Winner number 38 of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, May 16. The winner of a Ruger Takedown, 22 LR is Gerald Proctor of Bryan. The next drawing will take place Sunday, May 23.

The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fundraiser was a total success – financially, the best one ever! Thanks to each and every one that donated, attended or supported this organization in any way. Winners of the “Ten Guns for Ten Bucks” raffle include: (1) Circle Star Firearms Ultimate Pig Rig 6.5 Grendel

– Bruce Johnson; (2) Ruger American 243 WIN – Russell Pasket; (3) Ruger American Predator 22-250 Rem – Elissa Emmons; (4) T/C Venture II Weather Shield 6.5cm – Joe Bewley; (5) Weatherby Element Waterfowler 12GA – Larry Ritchie; (6) Pointer Acrius O/U 20GA – Russell Myers; (7) Ruger American Rimfire 22LR – David Weber; (8) Ruger LCPII 380 ACP – Pauline Fread; (9) Keltec CP33 22LR – Keegan Campbell; and (10) Kimber Micro9 9mm – Jenea Martin.

The Grimes County Republican Party will host their 16th Annual Reagan Dinner Saturday, May 22 at the Grimes County Expo Center in Navasota. Social hour with an open bar begins at 5:30 p.m. and a steak dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman will give the keynote address. This year's theme is "A Night at the Ranch." Besides a mouth-watering steak dinner, the night will also consist of a live and silent auction. For more information call Karen Hale, 713- 851-8304 or email kjhale@ embarqmail.com.

Eleven CCE students at St. Stanislaus, under the instruction of Susan Wisnoski and Stacey Smith, made their First Communion at Mass Saturday evening, May 15. Father Eli Lopez was the celebrant of the Mass assisted by Deacon Grant Holt. Those students included Daniel Contreras, Laura Contreras, Grant Ghazi, David Gonzalez, Pence Krenek, Evelyn Leman, Makayla Marek, Anna Prado, Lily Prukop, Avery Seaback and Sawyer Vance.

The Grimes Health Resource Center has openings for the senior meal program. Homebound seniors ages 60 and up within our county may qualify. Do you also need reliable transportation? GHRC office manager Nancy Franek says they can help you by calling 936-870-4575.

I have come out of retirement and have gone back to work. Well, I wouldn’t exactly call it work. I’m keeping our newest grandson, Case Karl Krause, Monday through Friday. Case is nearly four months old now and hitting the 10-pound mark – a long way from the 2 pounds 15 ounces he started out weighing. Of course, this GiGi thinks he is the most precious baby around and brings joy to me each day.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: May 20 – Stephanie Burzynski, Jillian Wisnoski and Kanin Cleere; May 21 – Landon Rabun, Brianna Burzynski and Brutus Jones; May 24 – Reese Pistler, Heath Backhus, Presleigh Pavlock, twins Michael and Faith Clark and Tommy Breaux; May 25 – BJ Fowler; and May 26 – Rodney Finch and Eva Moritz.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: May 22 – James and Carol Schroeder, 50 years; May 22 – Chris and Shanna Szymczak, 17 years; May 22 – Terry and Pam Edwards, 45 years; and May 24 – Wesley and Barbara Schroeder, 25 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936-870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.