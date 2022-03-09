The beautiful weather we have makes me want to work in the yard, plant flowers, pick up small twigs, mow etc. But like many others I have allergies including a runny nose, sinus headache, cough, etc. I hope this clears up soon.

It bothers me that I miss the grands athletic games when I have this and so far, I have missed about three events. Just this week, I missed softball, baseball and two powerlifting meets. I realize the kiddos understand but they grow up and graduate before you realize it and I want to see as much as I can.

Daylight saving time is Sunday, so there will be more sunlight to get things done. In addition, spring break is coming so maybe I can challenge some of the grands to help me out.

Don’t forget both Union Grove Baptist and Salem Lutheran Church offer services during Lent on Wednesdays.

It is good to hear people are excited about the Salem Fish Fry Friday, March 11. Hopefully we will have a good attendance and the community will enjoy visiting with others.

Don and Christi of White Hall Café have specials Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. I need to chat with Don to see if the menu will change when the new café is complete.

For the members of the White Hall Taxpayers Association, another planning meeting for our Birthday Bash will be held March 24, 7 p.m. at the community center. Members are encouraged to attend. Secretary Gail Schroeder sent an update from the January quarterly meeting and the previous planning meeting to the current membership. A car show (people’s

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Von Herring, Leon Gorney, Lois Bell, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Jack Rimes, Marilyn Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Glenn Binder, Laura Pursley, Allen “Butch” Fields, Margaret Finke, Pauline Kaspar, Mary Whatley, Billie Wittenbach and Alexander Hanna.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

March 20 – Billy Robbins, Jr.; March 21 – Billy and Linda Robbins; March 24 – Julianna Feldmann; March 26 – Madison Kettler. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

March 11 – 10 a.m. till – 12:30 p.m. VFW Auxiliary Post 4006 trainings.

March 11 – Salem Lutheran Fish Fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

March 13 – Daylight saving time.

March 20 – Beginning of Spring.

March 24 – Fundraiser meeting for WHTA, 7 p.m. at community center.

Apr. 7 – WHTA quarterly meeting.

Apr. 23 - Workday for the WHTA, 9 a.m.

May 21 – Annual fundraiser (birthday bash) at White Hall CC.

