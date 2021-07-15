Freedom Festival a success

The Freedom Parade in Navasota was good. It was nice to see people not only in the parade but also there to watch the celebration. Paige, Chucky and I decided to come home afterwards but later regretted not staying for the fireworks. Pictures on Facebook looked like it was a fun time. Yes, Mayor Charlie was riding in the “memo” and waving to the crowds. Paige and I crossed the median to get a close picture and also to support him. Children on bikes show true respect for the “American Way”.

I chatted with one of the Thin Blue Line bikers and he said the Navasota parade was the best they have ridden in. This group “adopted” a 10-year old daughter of a police officer that was tragically killed in an accident. She was riding with one of the members and was so excited about her experience.

Thanks to everyone who came out Saturday and supported the WHCVFD first Saturday BBQ sandwich fundraiser. The sale was successful, even with a few hick-ups. We had some meat left over but everything else was gone! It takes many workers from buying the products, setting up the station, cooking, making sandwiches, cleaning everything, counting the monies and keeping all the records. Thank you to all that share these duties.

The rain held off until the very end of the sale on Saturday, which was a good thing, but the thunder sure kept us awake as we finished with the counting of sales and deposits. The gun raffle was held after all the work was completed. Seven winners were drawn and notified. I would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets and those who worked to sell them. The monies we clear will be used for upkeep of equipment and the station to take care of our community.

July 19 – 23 will be VBS week at Salem Lutheran Church. We invite preschool thru eighth grade students. There will be Bible lessons, crafting, snacks and lots of fun. If you are interested, please contact secretarylady 2010@hotmail.com for additional information or to sign up. Volunteers are always welcome.

It feels like summer vacation for children just started and earlier today, I saw an ad for school sales at one of the larger chain stores. Please people, I am too old to be rushing things. Slow down!

Call a friend or relative who is shut-in because they may need a call just to say hi, how you have been, take care, etc. This would likely make them feel good and possibly make you feel good too.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Leon Gorney, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Richard Shimshack, Al Ripper, Chad McMillan, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Beau Cavanaugh, Wayne Feldmann, Randy Siebe, Margaret Finke and Alexander Hanna. If you would, please add those caretakers to your prayer list also.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

July 20 – Ryan Serres, Harley & Sherry Davis; July 22 – Darlene Hertel, Levi Sloan; July 23 – Crystie Brak, Eugene Falco; July 24 – Brian Busse, Jeffrey Feldmann. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming Calendar Events:

July 14 – Ladies Circle, Salem Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. at Educational Bldg.

July 15 – Sonshine Sisters, SLC, 10 a.m.

July 15 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary business meeting.

July 19-23 –Salem Lutheran VBS.

August 2 – WHCVFD business mtg, 7 p.m. at the station.

August 7 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till we sell out at the station.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.