Support Grimes County True Blue Foundation Saturday

Winner number 12 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Nov. 14. The winner of a Ruger LC9S, 9mm Dewalt Tool Yellow is Joe Upton of Willis. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Nov. 21.

Upcoming events at Anderson-Shiro Elementary include: Nov. 15-19 – Fall Book Fair, held in the library during school hours as well as until 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18; and Nov. 19 – Turkey Trot, to honor National Family Involvement Week come walk the track with your child during their special time. Thanksgiving break will take place from Nov. 22-26.

The Grimes County True Blue Foundation will hold their 2021 Inaugural Banquet at the Fairgrounds in Navasota Saturday, Nov. 20. A delicious steak dinner will be served to all in attendance. Guest speakers will include Chase Cormier – HPD Pilot, Ronnie Cortez – HPD officer, Don Sowell, Grimes County Sheriff and Shawn Myatt, Navasota Police Chief. Entertainers on hand will be Neal McCoy and Jody Booth. General Admission tickets are $65 and table sponsorships are $1,000- $10,000. For table sponsorships or auction item donations, contact Christine Johnson at 936-755-1218, ext. 108. For more information about this foundation or to purchase tickets, go to https://grimescountytrueblue.org/events.

Ladies at the Grimes County Senior Center in Anderson are looking for quilts to finish for you once again. If you have quilts you’ve started and haven’t finished putting together, the center can help. Each time I put this request out, several quilts come in to be worked on. These ladies are caught up again and need more quilts to work on. If you have a quilt that has just been laying around because it needs to be completed, please contact Evelyn Syzmczak at the center, 936-873-2818.

I’m so excited a tradition is returning to Fanthorp Inn State Park! Twilight Firelight will once again take place in our little town at the Inn. On Saturday, Nov. 27 from 6-9 p.m. come enjoy this Historic Inn in all its candlelit glory. Gather in front of the Grimes County Courthouse where a horse-drawn stagecoach will pick you up and deliver you to the Inn. Once your foot steps off the coach, staff and volunteers will transport you to 1850’s Texas where you will tour the spectacular candlelit Fanthorp Inn. Costumed re-enactors, music and dancing will continue throughout the evening. No reservations are required. While there is no admission fee, a cash donation to support this event and our other special programs is requested. The first floor of the Inn and Barn are wheel chair accessible. For more information call 936-873- 2366 or email washington-on-the-brazos@thc. texas.gov.

The holidays are a time when family and friends come together. The 26th Annual KBTX Food for Families food drive is set for Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Citizens State Bank in Navasota. The goal of this event is to eliminate hunger by the distribution of food and grocery products through a network of non-profit organizations while providing education and community awareness on issues of hunger. On Dec. 1 you can deliver any food or monetary donations to Citizens State Bank. 100% of your donations stay in the county they are donated in. Donations can also be made online at kbtx.com. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer at the Food Drive, please contact Erin Hughes at ehughes@mselectric.com.

Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Nov. 18 – Russell Pasket, Chase Busa, Tyler Martin, Sarah Lee and Mary Pasket; Nov. 19 – Morgan Rogers; Nov. 20 – Carol Sechelski and Brantley Pasket; Nov. 21 – Grace Jarvis and William Ray; Nov. 22 – Joanna Sorenson; Nov. 23 – Meredith Wrobleski, Vickie Haynie, Clay Klawinsky, Junior Covington, Kenny Sechelski, Ken Sanders and D’Lynn Henson; and Nov. 24 – James Schroeder, Christy Nienstedt, Reyann Davis and Austin VanTassel.

Happy anniversary to those celebrating this week: Nov. 18 – Jason and Rheaghan Meyer, 4 years; Nov. 19 – Wayne and Pauline Fread, 20 years; Nov. 20 – Daniel and Helen Moriarty, 56 years; Nov. 21 – Loran and Christy Grassl, 23 years; Nov. 21 – Wesley and Claire Westbrook, one year; Nov. 22 – Nathan and Lynn Sechelski, one year; and Nov. 23 – Benny and Melodye Westmoreland, 37 years.

If you have special news about what goes on in your family or life, let me know by calling 936- 870-6842 or email me at gailmsowell@yahoo.com.