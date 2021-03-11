COVID-19 testing at Bedias Civic Center

We missed sharing our Bedias News column the last couple weeks. Like many others, we were affected by the power outages from the recent ice storms. In our case our computer did not like the sudden power drops and surges.

We are taking note of the announcement from our governor’s office that mask and occupancy restrictions may be loosened or even dropped in our local businesses and other public gatherings. We urge to use your good judgement and discernment when going out in public and meeting with others outside your immediate households.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Bedias Civic Center Tuesday, March 23 through Thursday, March 25, 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. each day. No appointment needed for the drive thru testing. Bring photo ID.

It is likely many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted in the near term. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

The Bedias Museum and Library expects to remain closed for a while longer due to COVID-19 concerns, but Mackie reminds us that free children’s and adult books continue to be available on the front porch of the library at any time. Want to know more about our wonderful library programs? Please go to the library page, www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary or www.facebook.com/BediasLibrary Home and please consider becoming a library volunteer and a financial supporter. And please drop by the library annex to see the interesting artworks and exhibits on display.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www. facebook.com/BediasCivic-ClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicCenter, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/ BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions. Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is February/March), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackiebobo44@gmail.com.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Happy birthday to Catalyia Loveday, Faith Burditt, Rachel Moreno, Lena Landry, Dannie Silcox, Carolyn Davis, Joe Gray and Mackie Bobo-White, Jackie Jones, Sandy Park and Rebecca Brown. Happy anniversary to Trent and Karyn Upchurch and Robert and Wanda Blystone. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please take care when driving near our schools and in sharing the road with school busses, and in road construction and repair areas. Please uphold our brave law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and other first responders. Please remember the George Newton family on his recent passing and the Jim Lindsey family on his recent passing, also please hold Barbara LaMere, Karen Shiver, Mackie Bobo-White, Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears, George Newton, and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Send news to Editor-BUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).