Salem Lutheran Fish Fry March 12

It is fish time! Come out to the Whitehall Community Center Friday, March 12, and enjoy some good catfish with all the fixings hosted by Salem Lutheran Church. The meals will be ready to go; however, the center will be arranged for inside eating also. The cost is $10 per plate and we would enjoy having you come.

The WHCVFD met for their monthly meeting Monday, March 1. There were 24 members, four prospective members and one guest present. Chaplain Chad McMillan began the meeting with prayer and the group continued with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Texas pledge.

The bay extension is nearly complete. The station did suffer some damage during the storm but that has been repaired. There was a discussion about a recent fire call and compliments to the county for replacing the bridge on CR 323 which made the response much quicker. The MS 150 bike ride contract was discussed. Our training officer, Christopher Vickers, did not have anything to report. Our first Saturday BBQ sales will be this weekend.

If you want to order a brisket or pork butt for Easter, we will be happy to cook that for you. Please call 281-620-3546 to place your order no later than March 23 to purchase meat.

Kerrie Carr, the sister of Mike Serres, lost her battle with that dreadful disease. Please keep the Serres family in your prayers. Mike Serres and his immediate family are Whitehall residents and they are actively involved in our community.

The Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary met for their monthly meeting March 4. We rescheduled due to the winter storm we suffered. We began with introductions, the Pledge of Allegiance led by Mary Fontaine, the singing of “God Bless America” led by Maxine Dry and a special prayer by Janis Frenzel.

In addition, we held our ceremony for the winners of our recent contests. The winners for the Patriot’s Pen were Hailey Perry and Abigail Bay, the winner for the Voice of Democracy was Noah Bay. These are all students from the Richards Independent School District. Winners of the SMART/Maher Teacher Citizenship contest were Donna Schmidt for the elementary division, also of Richards and Heather Watkins for the postsecondary division of Navasota High School. I want to thank the Auxiliary members for serving Mexican smorgasbord for the meal.

The Volunteer Co-Chair for Wreaths Across America for the Brazos Valley and the Texas State Cemetery presented a brief program on the history of the wreath. She also assisted Travis and Hailey Perry in actually making one. The wreaths are made of balsam pine branches and include a red felt bow. These are the same wreaths that are placed at the Arlington National Cemetery and are made available for other veterans.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Margaret Finke, Margaret Falco and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

March 14 – Weston Harris, Ashley Oncken, Leon and Barbara Gorney; March 15 – Conner Frenzel; March 18 – Lisa Lahrmann; March 19 – Luke Netardus, Mike and Carol Serres; March 20 – Billy Robbins, Jr. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

March 12 – Salem Lutheran Church fish fry.

March 18 – Sonshine Sisters, Salem LC, begins at 10 a.m., bring a lunch.

March 18 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, monthly meeting 6:30 p.m.

March 31 – Deadline for the Red, White and Blue Song contest.

April 24 – Whitehall Community Center Birthday Bash.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.