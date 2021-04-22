Early voting starts, RISD board pushes bond plans

Tuesday, April 13 was a big day in Richards. Richards Civic Club hosted Richards ISD School board, and key speaker RISD Superintendent William Boyce at their April meeting.

The turnout for the meeting, was the largest in recent history and Boyce alongside members of the school board did not disappoint in the information presented. Attendees for the meeting asked questions regarding possible voter turnout, goals for the bond, and why the current board thinks a bond is needed now. Concerns were discussed regarding our current enrollment, and if the plans for the new RISD campus would allow for more enrollment, safer student pick up, and better resources for the high school students.

While Mr. Boyce came prepared for the meeting with current tax rates for RISD and surrounding districts, he was also ready to answer any questions the group might have. Addressing concerns over the growth of RISD. “I want to see us grow, I love seeing all the kids and new faces I want people to see the growth, the knowledge and the value in the students we produce,” explained Boyce. “Those smiling faces make the work we are doing worth it. With our current enrollment rates, and facilities, we need bigger and better facilities.” School Board President Jason Bay also assisted in the presentation, and explained, “We are a Title 1 school, we aren’t suffering academically. Our children here are succeeding. Not only are they doing well in elementary, they are succeeding in High School.”

During the meeting RISD staff, and board members also commented on the recent grants received from the USDA, and how those monies were utilized to purchase a new serving line for the kitchen, resulting in better food prep and serving capabilities for the staff. For more information on the RISD bond, see related story on page 1.

Early Voting begins this week, and will continue through Tuesday, April 27. On the ballot this election cycle will be races for the City of Plantersville, Navasota, Sales Tax for Iola and Bedias and the RISD Bond Election. To vote in the

RISD bond election you must be a registered voter of Grimes, Walker or Montgomery County and must reside within the Richards school district. To check your voter registration, you can call the Elections office, 936-873-4422 or visit www. votetexas.gov . Voters in the Richards area can vote at the Longstreet Community Center, at the corner of FM 149 and Bays Chapel Road from 8 a.m. till 4:30 p.m., and Tuesdays 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

For those that assist with our local cemeteries, Bays Chapel Cemetery Association will have their regular yearly meeting April 24, at Bays Chapel Methodist Church beginning at 11 a.m.

During the April meeting, the Civic Club announced their plans for the Food Pantry and kick off. The group has been working hard- visiting area pantries and meeting with administrative staff to learn how to implement a food assistance program in our community. “We want to help anyone in our community that needs it and be sure that our local kids are getting fed,” said Civic Club President Don Brame. The group introduced Jill Foster Myers as the lead coordinator for the pantry project, as well as the new treasurer for the group. New board members also include Michele Gremillion as the Secretary for the 2021 year. Both Myers and Gremillion were on hand at the April meeting to answer questions, as well as steer discussion for the bond and pantry projects. The civic club now has new freezers and refrigerators which will help with their plans to serve healthy and fresh meals to Richards residents. The group will now work toward locating families in need of the pantry’s services and has partnered with local churches and RISD to contact families in the area. They are asking for help with deliveries to shut in community members, as well as help with set up and additional repairs at their upcoming work day April 24.

Don’t forget to get out and vote this week. If you can’t make early voting, Election Day is Saturday May 1, 2021. There will be six polling locations around Grimes County open 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. For location information please visit www. grimescountytexas.gov/ page/elections. Remember YOUR VOTE, YOUR VOICE!

Have news about Richards - send it to me, ybarra family23@gmail.com or on Facebook @www.facebook.com/lucky.ybarra.23.