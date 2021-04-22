Alexander Terrell, historic Grimes County African-American

Alexander Terrell was born a slave in Charleston, South Carolina in 1834. His owner was Dr. Joel Wingfield Terrell, who with his wife, Elizabeth, came to Texas in 1851 settling at Apolonia, near Anderson, where he operated a sawmill. Young slave Alexander, a teenager at that time, took his master’s surname.

Alexander was a blacksmith operating a shop in Anderson by 1854 for his master Dr. Terrell. Upon emancipation, in 1866, Alexander opened a blacksmith shop for himself with a capital of $6.50, of which $5.00 had been donated by Dr. Terrell.” Within four years, Alexander had paid for his home and shop in Anderson as well as acquiring other property. He married Nancy Campbell in 1855 and they had three children, Isiah, Emma and Alex.

With emancipation, Alexander was determined not only to be a success in business but also educated. He attended night classes from two to five nights a week. He also joined the Anderson Baptist Church that at that time held white and black services together. He was elected the deacon for the African-Americans. Later he was instrumental in organizing the African-American First Baptist Church and served as deacon continuously until his death. For many years he served as treasurer of the Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention of Texas.

A photo of Alexander appears in the Grimes County Heritage & Progress history showing a white-haired man with mustache and sideburns along with a brief biography. He and his family became dominant African-Americans in Anderson and Grimes County history, as well as the Houston area.

He and his wife Nancy educated all their children to be teachers. The Rosenwald School that opened in Anderson in the last 1920s, featured their son, Alexander S., as principal of the African-American school that was partially funded by Julius Rosenwald, chairman of Sears Roebuck. With Alexander’s leadership at the school it acquired his name as the Terrell School. It would be his daughter, Nancy, who followed her father as principal.

Today, the Rosenwald (Terrell) School building still stands next to Highway 90 on the near west side of Anderson. Unfortunately, the school building that was set aside by the Anderson Independent School District in the late 1960s as the Hillside Community Center for the African-Americans, has ceased to operate as such. The historic building, that became a Terrell family legacy, stands idle today on an acre of land, slowly deteriorating for lack of attention.

Terrell’s eldest son, Isaiah, born in 1861, graduated from Straight University in New Orleans with a Master of Arts degree in 1881 to teach in Anderson one year. He then was chosen to head the first “free public school for African-Americans” in Fort Worth called the East Ninth Street Colored School. By 1890, he was principal and superintendent of the Fort Worth colored schools. In 1915, he served as the fifth principal of Prairie View State Normal and Industrial College, now Prairie View A & M, until 1918 when he became president of Houston Baptist Academy. He next served as administrator of the Houston Negro Hospital securing funding for a new hospital that later became known as Riverside General Hospital. In 1921, the Northside Colored School No. 11 was renamed in his honor. Isaish died in 1931 and is buried in Houston’s College Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ex-slave Alexander Terrell died August 6, 1901 at the age of 67. His wife Nancy preceded him in death on May 14, 1889, after 35 years of marriage. They, and other family members, are buried in the Berryman Cemetery west of Anderson.

Written by Betty Dunn, Two Rivers Heritage Foundation. For more info and membership see www.tworiversheritagefoundation.org.