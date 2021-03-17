Easter barbeque deadline March 23

Wow, the First Saturday BBQ Sale was fast and furious but very successful. There were customers at our window at 10 a.m. Luckily, we had some meat ready and could accommodate them. It tickled me that the lady purchased a cap and walked proudly with it on her head, including the tag swishing in the breeze. It truly was a good day and that was because we have so many customers who help to make our day a good one. Thank you!

If you want to order a brisket or pork butt for Easter, we will be happy to cook for you. Please call 281-620-3546 to place your order no later than March 23.

The National VFW Auxiliary is offering a contest for young children who love to sing. If you know any singers, age 6-16, who may be interested in the VFW “Get Excited about the Red, White and Blue” contest, please let them know that they can call me, 936-870-5284. Final deadline to submit music is March 31.

An odd thing happened to me this week. I received a phone call with the caller listed as “Mother Hubbard.” Out of curiosity, I answered the call. The caller indicated that I had a purchase on my Amazon account in the amount of $780 for an iPhone. Well, I don’t have an Amazon account, nor did I order a phone. On top of that, I have an Android. Apparently, this is a new scam, so I recommend not visiting with “Mother Hubbard!”

Sadly, I would like to request prayers for the following families who have lost a loved one. Christine Treichal Chamberlain lost her husband, Bubba. Christine and her entire family attend Salem Lutheran Church for many years which means many of us grew up with them in our church youth group, Walther League.

Another family is the Schroeder family. Pam Schroeder, wife of Mike, passed away from the dreaded COVID. Mike is a cousin to Gail and Glenn Schroeder and has relatives throughout the surrounding area.

The other family is the Trant family. Bud Trant, husband of Janice and father to Jim-Bob, passed away last week. I grew up with Janice, as many of us did, and became close to Jim-Bob and his wife during the time Janice was hospitalized. This situation is really tough and I am sure that Lauren would appreciate prayers for her and those three grandchildren as they work through all this.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Lois Bell, Pauline Kaspar, Jean Fleischhauer, Lynette Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Wayne Feldmann, Margaret Finke, Margaret Falco and Alexander Hanna.

Birthdays and Anniversaries:

March 21 – Billy and Linda Robbins; March 23 – Don Lazrine; March 24 – Julianna Feldmann; March 26 – Madison Kettler; March 27 – Lynette Frenzel, Liz Kubricht, Alice Mock. Congratulations to each of you.

Upcoming Calendar Events:

March 18 – Sonshine Sisters, Salem LC, begins at 10 a.m., bring a lunch.

March 18 – Grimes VFW Post 4006 and Auxiliary, monthly meeting 6:30 p.m.

March 31 – Deadline for the Red, White and Blue Song contest.

April 3 – WHCVFD BBQ sandwiches, 11 a.m. till sold out, at the station.

April 5 – WHCVFD monthly business meeting, 7 p.m. at the station

April 24 – Whitehall Community Center Birthday Bash.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.