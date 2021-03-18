GrantWorks conducting phone survey

Happy Spring Break to everyone! Please be safe and enjoy your break.

Attention citizens of Plantersville. There is a survey being conducted by GrantWorks to qualify Plantersville in obtaining grants for road work, drainage and ditch work. Please complete the survey. All information is confidential. The survey is being conducted by survey personnel via telephone to follow COVID protocol.

The Annual Mattern Ranch Big Bass Tournament will be held at Henry’s Hideout, 46010 FM 1774 in Plantersville Saturday, April 17 at 8 a.m. This is a one-day tournament consisting of two-person teams. You can fish anywhere and bring back your catch to weigh in.

Grimes County Fair will be held June 2-12. Autumn Atkinson, the daughter of Rick and Lisa Atkinson of Plantersville, is a Fair Queen candidate and is selling raffle tickets for the Grimes County Fair Association. Autumn is a junior at Anderson-Shiro High School. She is sponsored by the Grimes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club.

The prize package includes: a Tikka T3X Lite rifle .270 with scope and case; Cutco Signature Set with steak knives; Beretta USA A300 Outlander 12 GA 28” shotgun; turkey hunt; (2) $500 Visa gift cards; Sightmark Wraith HD night vision scope; Dewalt 30 gal. air compressor; RTIC 65 qt. cooler with processed beef; $300 Visa gift card; (4) Visa gift cards; RTIC 65 qt. cooler; $250 gift certificate for Jon Hart bag; $200 Visa gift card; and a $75 Walmart gift card. To get your raffle tickets call Autumn, 936-662-3646.

Gov. Greg Abbott opened the state 100% and no masks are required. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’ll keep wearing my mask. Relaxing those restrictions is asking for trouble in my opinion. I pray everyone takes precautions for safety.

Free COVID-19 testing in Grimes County is available at the Anderson Gymnasium, 1139 Hwy. 90 North in Anderson Tuesday, March 16 – Thursday, March 18; and at the Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main Street in Bedias Tuesday, March 23 – Thursday, March 25. Testing hours at all locations are from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Where do Grimes County residents go for the COVID-19 vaccine? I spoke with some people and checked on websites that vaccines are available at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham. Seniors over 65 must make an appointment and remain in their vehicle. Call 1-800-845-8035 for more information. It would be great if someone did in-home vaccinations for those who are shut in, unable to travel or don’t have transportation. If you know of or hear of any vaccination sites in the county, please let me know.

The 9th Annual Plantersville Crawfish Festival & Cook-off is Saturday, April 24, at Plantersville Town Hall. Due to COVID-19, presale wristbands and team entry fees won’t be collected until April 1. Sign up now to reserve your team’s spot. General admission for early bird is $35. After April 20, the fee is $40. Cookoff categories include: boiled crawfish, crawfish dish, gumbo & creative drink. Other events include: crawfish eating contest, horseshoe competition, cornhole and live music all day. Visit Facebook.com/ 9th Annual Plantersville Crawfish Festival & Cook-off for more information.

Happy birthday to Keondra Powell, Marilyn Bingham, Terrance Green, Carolyn Whiting, Paula Michelle Thibodeaux and Patricia Freeman.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people to begin loving their fellowman and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.