Evergreen Fish Fry a success

The Evergreen Baptist Church Fish Fry assisting children with funds for church camp was certainly a success. The event was held Saturday, April 23, at the Iola VFD. Approximately 175 people were served, raising a good amount of money. Fish with all the works along with desserts and baked goods were served. Thanks to everyone that assisted and purchased plates.

Several area residents attended the funeral for Bedias resident, Ardith Rogers, who passed away April 16. Her funeral was held Wednesday, April 20, at the Madisonville Funeral Home. Burial was in the Bedias Methodist Cemetery. Following the service, a meal was served at the home of one of her daughters. She is survived by her husband, Walter W. Rogers, four daughters and other family members. Do remember her husband and other family members in your prayers.

The monthly meeting of the Iola North Zulch Order of the Eastern Star was held Monday, April 25, at the Pyramid Masonic Lodge. The meeting began with a covered dish meal with a variety of foods enjoyed by all. A variety of business was discussed during the meeting and new officers were elected. They will be installed at the next meeting Monday, May 23. Several members were absent due to illness. Hopefully they will recover soon.

We certainly had a good rain Monday, April 25, all across the area. Most people received three inches. It was certainly needed and appreciated. Hopefully we will receive more.

We have an election Saturday, May 7, to vote on constitutional amendments. The Keith voting box will be open, but the Iola Community Center location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be school and city elections. The primary runoff election is Tuesday, May 24. Do your civic duty and vote.

Happy birthday this week to: May 1 – Clayton Lavender, Trace Allen Trant; May 3 – Jayme Elizabeth Caughron; May 4 – Leeland Sanford; May 5 – Rodney Inmon, Tristen Crow, Nathan Duran Miller; May 6 – Slaydor Fleener, Angela McIntyre; May 7 – Garland Lynn Garrett. Do hope your special day was a happy one.

Happy anniversary this week to Bobby and Adell Dirickson Arnold, married May 1, 2020. Do join me in wishing them many more years of happiness together.

