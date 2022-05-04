Vendor availability for Birthday Bash

On May 21, come out to the Birthday Bash at White Hall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, Navasota. Gates will open at 10 a.m. for the public. If you wish to bring your car, truck or motorcycle, you will be allowed through the gate earlier. Vehicle entry is $10 but the Birthday Bash is free. We offer a people’s choice vote for the best entry. Please contact Christi for more information, 941-916-3774.

Vendors, we are looking for you! For $20 you can be a White Hall Birthday Bash vendor. If you are interested, please contact Kristen, 979-224-1737. There will also be a gun drawing. Tickets are currently being sold for $100 each. Seven guns will be drawn for. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Kristen can also assist you with purchasing these tickets.

We are offering another group of items for a second drawing. Tickets are sold at the White Hall Store or by any member of the White Hall Taxpayers Association. Tickets for this drawing are $10 each or six for $50. These are the available items: 2 night stay-3 bedroom cabin on lake-Camp Allen /$600, 1 night stay in cabin with hog hunt for 2-7D Ranch/$650, Bodybuilt Chair-ErgoGenesis /$400, cash in the amounts of $250, $200, 3 of $100, $150 gift card-WC Tractor, Gift basket-Boardwalk Floors, 24 in. grapevine wreath-Alice’s Décor, Stihl MS170 Chainsaw-ASAP Equipment, 25 lbs. hamburger meat-K&C Meats, Gift basket with homemade items

Food and drinks will be sold by the Navasota FFA Booster Club and the Courtney/White Hall 4-H group. Desserts will be available for purchase from Community Center members.

Sponsorships of $500, $250 and $100 are also available. If you wish to sponsor our efforts to maintain the historical community center, please contact any member or me, 936-870- 5284.

Can you believe it is almost the end of another school year? Keep reading the news because before long there will be several Vacation Bible School programs in the community churches.

Buddy Poppies will be passed out at Classic Rock Saturday, May 28. The Grimes County Post 4006 Auxiliary is trying to reach out to the county; therefore, if you own a business and would like someone to come there, please let me know. All proceeds are used strictly for veterans and families in need.

Please continue to keep our sick and homebound friends on your prayer list. These friends include Mary Martin, Leon Gorney, Lois Bell, Jean Fleischhauer, Margaret Schultz, Lynette Frenzel, Sue Kolojaco, Mary Bauer, Rosa Finke, Marilyn Frenzel, Delores Mitschke, Mary Whatley, Billie Wittenbach, Beth McGinty and Alexander Hanna.

Upcoming Birthdays and Anniversaries:

May 15 – Jennifer Abke, Billy Ray Gerke, Amber Netardus; May 18 – Terri Busse, Kodi Burdette, Jodi Rice; May 20 – Janis Frenzel. Congratulations to each of you!

Upcoming

Calendar Events:

May 7 – WHCVFD sandwich sales, begins at 11 a.m. until sold out.

May 8 – Mother’s Day.

May 16 - Sonshine Sisters, 10 a.m. Salem Lutheran.

May 16 – GC VFW Post 4006 meeting, members and auxiliary, 6:30 p.m.

May 21 – Annual Birthday Bash fundraiser at White Hall CC.

May 28 – Buddy Poppy distribution at Classic Rock.

June 4 – WHCVFD Sandwich sales, begins at 11 a.m. until sold out.

June 6 – WHCVFD Monthly business meeting, 7 p.m. at station.

June 18 – Goode Fundraiser for Gabriel, 7-D Ranch, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Please accept my apology as it appears that I attached the 2021 news last week rather than the correct one for 2022. The mistake was mine and not that of The Examiner.

Don’t forget to call me if you have anything to add to my column. My number is 936-870-5284 or you can email me at imhoff2home@yahoo.com.