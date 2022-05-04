Railroad Street ribbon cutting May 12

There will be a ribbon cutting for Navasota’s historic Railroad Street May 12, at noon. Come out and see all the improvements the City of Navasota has made.

Navasota Sounds of Summer Concert Series held at Navasota City Hall returns June 24. There will be concerts June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26. Bands will be announced soon.

Navasota Public Library will host a Farmer’s Market Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Shop a variety of vendors.

Visit a THC state historic site for free on May 7. In celebration of National Preservation Month, National Travel and Tourism Week, the Texas Historical Commission will offer free admission to participating state historic sites on Saturday, May 7. From western forts and Adobe structures to Victorian mansions and pivotal battlegrounds, the THC’s sites represent centuries of Texas history. To find a site in the Brazos Trail region or for more information about all sites, visit thc.texas.gov/historicsites or call 512-463-7948.

The sixth annual White Hall Community Birthday Bash will be held Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at the White Hall Community Center, 14536 FM 362. There will be a car and motorcycle show.

Kevin Fowler, Carson Jeffrey and Jeff Canada will perform at the Grimes County Fair Saturday, June 4, from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and VIP tickets are $100 each. Visit www.outhousetickets.com for tickets.

Texas AgriLife Extension Services Grimes County extention is hosting a Senior Day Health Fair Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota. Lunch will be provided by MidSouth beginning at 11:30am. The event is free to the public.

Texas Farm Bureau is hosting three free regional teacher workshops this summer in July. Get CPE credits. And learn more about incorporating agriculture in your curriculum. Interested teachers can get more information on Summer Ag Academies at https://txfb.us/teacherwork shops22.

Happy birthday to Henry B Powell, Carolyn Powell, Zenith Short, Jan C Bowen, Justin McShan and Barbara Pierce.

Psalm 9:9-10, “The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. Those who know your name trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you. Grimes County thanks for praying with me during these trying times.”

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance.