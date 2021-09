Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra: Nava Nutrition, a healthy alternative drink shop, opened this week with a ribbon-cutting event held by the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce. Owner Abbie Lopez, who hails from the San Antonio area, expressed her fondness for the Navasota community and her desire to bring her Smoothie and Juice Bar to the downtown area. Nava Nutrition is located at 415 N. LaSalle Street next to Navasota Dental.