First Responder’s Day May 15

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers in Grimes County. Hopefully every mother enjoyed their day.

Congratulations to the Grimes County 4-H at the District 9 roundup. Charm and Sewing 4-H Members Food Show finishers: Torian Fair: Senior/Main Dish(Beefy Nachos)-5th; Kayln McBride: Junior/Appetizer(Beefy Nachos)-4th; Ja’Nya Matthews: Senior/ Appetizer (Deviled Eggs)-4th; Bruce McDonald: Intermediate/Healthy Desserts (Yogurt Fruit Salad)-5th; Nehemiah Banner: Junior/ Side Dish(Homemade Macaroni and Cheese)-2nd; Sincere Banner: Intermediate/ Healthy Desserts (3 Melon Soup)-3rd; Share the fun: Poetry and prose: Chase Busa-(So Do I)-3rd; Choreograph routine: Audrey Busa (White Winged Dove)-2nd. Congratulations to all!

Congratulations to Karen Hale, Kimberly Allphin and Otis Greenwood on their re-election. Thank you for your service to the City of Plantersville.

Grimes County Fair and Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting Senior Citizen Day at the Fair Wednesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Join the fun at the Buckle Down South Festival held at the Texas Renaissance Festival Grounds in Todd Mission. This two-day family-friendly festival benefits the Kailee Mills Foundation and includes a barbecue cookoff, car show, rally ride and concerts. Music includes Kevin Fowler, Rick Trevino, Glen Templeton, Wayne Toups and more. For registration information and tickets visit buckledownsouth. com.

First Responder’s Day in Navasota is Saturday, May 15, beginning at 10 a.m. Contact Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt or Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski for more information.

Do you know a teacher who is hungry for more information about incorporating agriculture in the classroom? Have them attend the Summer Ag Institute June 14-17 in Waco. They’ll take home free resources and earn professional developmental credit too. Registration closes May 24 at noon. Find more details at https:// txfb.us/TFBSAlanchor. To register go to http://txfb.us/ sairegister21.

Texas Farm Bureau is hosting a photo contest – Texas is picture perfect. Capture an image of rural Texas and you could win the photo contest. Entries are due June 1. Get more details, https://tx,fb.us/TXNEphoto contest21.

The Navasota High School Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony is planned for May 28 at 8 p.m. at Rattler Stadium. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021. In order to maintain safety protocols, initial plans are to give each graduate 10 tickets. More details will be released as the date approaches.

Grimes County Fair will be held June 2-12. Autumn Atkinson, the daughter of Rick and Lisa Atkinson of Plantersville, is a Fair Queen candidate and is selling raffle tickets for the Grimes County Fair Association. Autumn is a junior at Anderson-Shiro High School. She is sponsored by the Grimes County 4-H Shooting Sports Club.

Happy birthday to Rhoda Bundage-Hall, Linda Reed, Ester Johnson, Leona Powell, Billie Abrams, Jeannie McCain and a Heavenly birthday to Mary Brooks Johnson.

For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds - Jeremiah 30:17. Grimes County keep praying until something happens, people begin loving their fellow man and this virus is gone.

Please have all news/birthdays/anniversaries/etc. to me by noon Thursday. Send news to 55maepj@gmail.com or call me, 936-894-2094. Thanks in advance