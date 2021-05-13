According to recent news reports, only about 26% of Grimes County residents and only about 20% of Madison County residents, have received the full COVID vaccination, thus taking advantage of this important step in ending our long night of discontent.

What is holding us back? Many of us are old enough to remember when the polio sugar cubes and shots were first offered to us as children. Do you remember standing anxiously in line to get these and how happy our parents were to safeguard their children from this dreaded disease? Have we learned nothing from our experience? Can we not look to the experience of recent generations? Please consider the fate of our children, if we do not step up to the place and consequently allow this pandemic to be passed on the next generation because of our lethargy and the ignorance of our inaction.

Grimes County Commissioner Chad Mallett has now put the ball in our court. For Grimes County to move forward with adopting our Darrel Hall roadways each Darrell Hall property owner must sign and return an “Acknowledgement and Release” to Commissioner Chad Mallett, PO Box 160, Anderson TX 77830 (ATTN Chad Mallett).

If you have any questions about this process and to receive a copy of the form, please give Commissioner Mallet a call, 936-870-5179 or visit our Facebook page to make your own copy, www. facebook.com/FixOurDarrell HallRoad.com.

Bedias area organizations are slowly coming back to life, please keep an eye out for announcements on the Bedias Civic Center bulletin board and also the bulletin board at the Bedias post office.

The Bedias Civic Association will be having a fundraiser to pay for the building’s new AC unit on June 5. The civic club is also planning on having a July fourth fireworks event and hopefully by August we can look forward to our monthly potluck gatherings again.

The Bedias Women’s Club plans to start having regular meetings again in May. We are hopeful that most folks will have had the vaccine that want to take it and that we will be able to fellowship and celebrate again for our regular meetings. The Women’s Club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m.

We plan to have a speaker on plants for our Thursday, May 27, gathering at the Bedias Civic Center. We hope to receive some tips about reviving our plants that were so devastated during the Bedias Blizzard! We invite all the women of our community to join us!

The Bedias newsletter for April/May has been published. If you would like to contribute to the publishing of the newsletter, please send a donation to Sue Ellen Koop, Treasurer, 24954 CR 137, Bedias, TX 77831. Make checks out to the Bedias Newsletter. Any donation would be appreciated, no matter how small.

It is likely that many Bedias events and gatherings will still be disrupted in the near term. Please watch for postings and notices on the Bedias community bulletin board at the Bedias Civic Center and at the Bedias Post Office.

Want to know more about the Bedias Civic Club, Bedias Women’s Club, and other civic organizations active in the Bedias area? Please visit the Bedias Civic Club page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivicClubAssoc, visit the Bedias Women’s Club website, BediasWomensClub.com; visit our Civic Center Events and Activities page, www.facebook.com/BediasCivic Center, or visit our Bedias News page, www.facebook.com/BediasNews, and please share your thoughts and suggestions. Another useful tool is the bimonthly Bedias Community Newsletter (the current issue is April/May), which goes to every postal address in the Bedias ZIP code, for more information contact Mackie Bobo-White, mackie bobo44@gmail.com.

Do you have a community or church event you would like included in our weekly column? We would love to share your news with our readers.

Happy birthday to Tammy Curtis, Trey Brown, Gaylan Harwell, Anita Aldridge, Angela Culbreth, Jacob Burditt, Patti Harwell, Rachel Turo, Kimberly Westbrook, Jackie Taylor, Ray Curtis and Joshua Westbrook. Happy anniversary to Gene and Sandra Stapleton. Congratulations to everyone else celebrating personal and family occasions. Drop us a note if you want to add someone to our birthday, anniversary, or concerns list.

Please hold the Mary Wakefield family in your hearts and prayers on her recent passing. Please hold Peggy Harrison, Joe and Betty Williamson, MaeDell Younts, Gene Stapleton, Philip Upchurch, Richard Taylor, Lew Gears and Aidan Fedor in your hearts and prayers.

Send news to EditorBUMCNL@msn.com, and please follow us at www.facebook.com/BediasNews.

“Two are better than one: If one falls down, his friend can help him up.” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).